Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open lower; SBI, Infosys top losers

The Indian market opened lower today. Sensex fell 87 points to 58,300 and Nifty lost 32 points to 17,365 in opening trade. The market ended higher on Friday after a day of losses led by gains in IT and banking stocks. Sensex rose 89 points to 58,387 and Nifty gained 7 points to 17,389. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 16 ended in the green.

Here's a look at live market updates today.

9:24 am: Expert take

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"A paradox in the economy-market connect is that good news on the economy can turn out to be bad news for markets. This is playing out now. The July US jobs data came in at a robust 580000 against the poll of 250000. This indicates a strong economy nowhere near recession. This means the Fed might hike rates by another 75 bps in September to cool the economy to contain inflation. Therefore, there can be a near-term strengthening of the dollar. It remains to be seen how FIIs will react to this.

Growth impulses in India are strong. Leading indicators like bank credit growth, capacity utilisation in manufacturing, automobile demand etc suggest an economy in strong rebound. Financials, capital goods and construction are on a strong wicket. Pharma and FMCG are stable. Robust jobs data in the US bodes well for the IT sector."

9:21 am: Market update

Sensex falls 87 points to 58,300 and Nifty loses 32 points to 17,365 in opening trade.

8:48 am: Expert take

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

"Key benchmark indices are likely to see a gap down opening in Monday trades, in tandem with weakness in other Asian gauges after US markets closed lower on Friday. If the weakness in Asian markets persisted during the course of the trading session, traders back home would take the opportunity to book profits as the markets had risen sharply in the previous week. The biggest negative catalyst is that the US yield curve has steepened, indicating signs of recession which would further worsen the sentiment across the global equities. Last week's strong US jobs report further bolsters the case for the Federal Reserve to continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Despite the signs of caution, there are some positive catalysts like oil prices tumbling 10% last week, and FIIs turning net buyers of local equities in all the 5 trading sessions last week and buying shares worth Rs 6,992 crore."

8:41 am: Expert Take

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities

"Daily and intraday charts are indicating the continuation of a non-directional activity in the near future. The short texture of the market is still on the bullish side but a fresh uptrend rally is possible only after the breakout level of 17,500. Above the same, the index could rally up to 17,600-17,750. On the flip side, below 17,500, the index would retest the level of 17,250-17,200 and if the downside continues, it may correct up to 17,050-17,000."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 22 points to 17,401. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

UltraTech Cements, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and PowerGrid Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.31 per cent.

M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.06 per cent.