Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower on Budget 2020; SGX Nifty trades 50 points lower

Share Market LIVE: Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on bearish grounds on Union Budget day, on back of fall in global indices. Yesterday, indices ended bearish, amid muted trend overseas, on back of heavy selling pressure in metal and IT scrips. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex closed 190 points lower to 40,723 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 ended 73 points lower at 11,962. According to analysts, the market is now focused on the Union Budget 2020, with high expectations of further stimulus to the economy. Sector wise, gains in bank, financials, realty and FMCG were capped by losses in IT, media, metal, pharma and PSU Bank. Overseas, investor concerned over the impact of on world economies by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus, and hoped for China containing the coronavirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the China coronavirus a global emergency, that has killed over 200 people globally due to the epidemic. Moreover, market participants said investors also awaited December quarter earnings scheduled to be released today and traded amid pre-budget market volatility on Union Budget Day.

FULL COVERAGE: Union Budget 2020

Here's a look at the live updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Earnings Today

Relaxo Footwears, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, Amara Raja Batteries, Lumax Industries, Karur Vysya Bank, Apollo Micro Systems, Sobha, Ind Bank Housing, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals among others will be releasing their Q3 results today.

Lat Close

8: 30 AM

On Firday, after a volatile trade, equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed bearish on Friday, amid muted trend overseas, on back of heavy selling pressure in metal and IT scrips. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex closed 190 points lower to 40,723 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 ended 73 points lower at 11,962.