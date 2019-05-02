Share Market updates: Sensex closes 50 points lower, Nifty ends at 11,724; Jet Airways share price falls over 20%

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a negative note today amid mixed Asian markets. While Sensex fell 75 points to 38,957 with 18 components in the red, Nifty lost 25 points to 11,722. Later, Sensex and Nifty turned flat. In afternoon trade, Sensex fell 25 points to 39,006 and Nifty fell 17 points to 11,730.

Here's a look at live updates for the Indian share market today.

3:30 pm: Sensex closes 50 points lower at 38,981, Nifty loses 23 points to 11,724.

2:55 pm: Bandhan Bank share price rose up to 6.19% at 635 level after the bank reported its quarterly and fiscal earnings.

2: 40 pm: Bandhan Bank on Thursday reported a 45.02 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 1,952 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, as compared to Rs 1,346 crore in the last fiscal, driven by rise in operating profit and net interest income. During the January-March quarter, the net profit jumped 67.78 per cent to Rs 651 crore as compared to Rs 388 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

2:10 pm: Reliance Indsutries share price hits fresh 52 week high of 1413 level on BSE today.

1: 49 : Sensex Nifty trading flat. Sensex higher by 13 points at 39,045 and Nifty down two points at 11,746.

1: 30 pm: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Thursday reported 17.72 per cent decline in total sales to 11,413 units in April. The company sold a total of 13,871 units in the same month last year, TKM said. Domestic sales last month were at 10,112 units as against 13,037 units in April 2018, a decline of 22.43 per cent, it added.

1: 15 pm: The country's manufacturing sector performance eased to an eight-month low in April as new business growth moderated, curbed by the elections and a challenging economic environment, a monthly survey showed Thursday. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index declined from 52.6 in March to 51.8 in April, reflecting weakest improvement in business conditions since August 2018.

This is the 21th consecutive month that the manufacturing PMI remained above the 50-point mark. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction.

12: 45 pm: Bajaj Auto Thursday reported 1.96 per cent rise in total sales at 4,23,315 units in April. The company had sold 4,15,168 units in the same month a year ago, Bajaj Auto said in a statement. Total motorcycle sales during the month were 4.76 per cent up to 3,66,268 units from 3,49,617 units in the same month last year.

12:30 pm: TVS Motor Company posted five per cent rise in total sales at 3,18,937 units in April. The company sold 3,04,795 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor said in a regulatory filing. Total two-wheeler sales during the month increased 4 per cent to 3,05,883 units as against 2,93,418 units in April 2018.

12:17 pm: Sensex trading 34 points higher at 39,065 level, Nifty trading flat at 11,749.

11: 45 am: Auto major M&M reported a nine per cent fall in total sales to 43,721 units in April. It had sold 48,097 units in the same month last year, M&M said. In the domestic market, its sales dropped eight per cent to 41,603 units last month compared to 45,217 in April 2018.

11:30 am: Shares of DCM Shriram zoomed nearly 12 per cent after the company reported strong earnings for the fourth quarter of last fiscal. The scrip after a positive opening further jumped 11.78 per cent to Rs 484.80 on the BSE. DCM Shriram reported a nearly six-fold jump in net profit at Rs 293 crore for the fourth quarter of last fiscal.

11: 10 am: Global gold demand grew 7 per cent to 1,053.3 tonne in the first quarter of 2019, against the year-ago period, mainly driven by higher purchase by the central banks and growth in gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to a World Gold Council (WGC) report. The overall demand stood at 984.2 tonne in the first quarter of 2018, according to the WGC's Q1 Gold Demand Trends report.

10:50 am: Britannia Industries share price trading marginally lower after the firm reported an 11.82 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 294.27 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019. Share price fall 0.63% to 2875 level. Earlier, the stock rose 2.04% to 2952 level intra day.

10:35 am: Jet Airways share price fell in early trade today after a media report said bidders for the struggling airline had not yet shown interest in following up on their offers. Jet Airways share price fell up to 20.41% to 122 level compared to previous close of 153.30 on BSE today.

10: 15 am: YES Bank recovers in early trade after falling nearly 30% on Tuesday. Stock trading 4.23% higher at 174.90 and is the top gainer on Sensex and Nifty.

9: 54 AM: Escorts share price trading 6.55% or 48 points lower at 691 on BSE.

9: 30 am: ONGC (1.12%), Bharti Airtel (1.11%) and HDFC Bank (1%) were the top Sensex gainers. Top Sensex losers were Tata Motors (2.87%), Maruti (1.48%) and ICICI Bank (1.41%). On Tuesday, Sensex fell 35 points to 39,031 with 16 components in the red, Nifty lost 6 points to 11,748.

9: 24 am: Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 77 points and 48 points lower in early trade.

9: 21 am : Market breadth was negative with 509 stocks trading higher compared to 791 falling on BSE.

9:20 am: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 114.59 crore on Tuesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 730.02 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

9:17 am: Auto and banking stocks led the losses with their BSE indices falling 268 points and 125 points, respectively. Consumer durables stocks also fell 122 points with their index reaching 23,751 level.

9: 15 am: Sensex fell 75 points to 38,957 with 18 components in the red, Nifty lost 25 points to 11,722.

9:00 am: Rupee opened lower at 69.61 per dollar compared to its last close of 69.56 on Tuesday. On May 1, stock, curremcy and commodity markets were closed on account of Maharashtra Day.