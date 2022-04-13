Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade lower amid volatility; Infosys in focus

Good morning!

Indian equity market fell for the second straight session on Tuesday, tracking heavy losses in metal, energy and IT shares amid weak global cues. Sensex slumped 388 points to end at 58,576 and Nifty declined 144 points to 17,530.

What's next? Here are the latest updates!

11:00 am: IOC in focus

Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, has purchased a total of 4 million barrels of crude via tenders for May and June loading, traders said on Wednesday.

The refiner bought 2 million barrels of Murban crude and another 2 million of West African crude, they added. It was not immediately clear which West African grades IOC had purchased.

10:30 am: RBI may go for first repo rate hike in June: SBI report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to hike the repo rate by at least 50 basis points (bps), beginning June, according to an SBI's research report- Ecowrap. The bank said that it expects a 25 bps rate increase each in June and August, with a cumulative rate hike of 75 bps in the cycle.

"With RBI prioritising inflation over growth, as stated by RBI Governor in post policy press conference, we now expect RBI to hike repo rate by at least 50 bps, beginning June," the report said on Wednesday. It further stated that yields are also likely to move up tracing yields in advance economies and Asian peers. The report added that the G-sec yields could touch 7.75% by September.

"We believe, RBI will keep the G-sec yields capped at 7.5% through unconventional policy measures," it noted.

The report stated that any extension of GST (goods and services tax) compensation beyond June 2022 and any additional borrowing to meet it will be another factor to watch for.

10:00 am:Tata Steel shares shine on acquisition of SAIL's Stake in S&T Mining

Shares of India's largest steel manufacturing company Tata Steel jumped over 2 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,346 on BSE after the company announced that it has completed the acquisition of the entire stake held by state-owned SAIL in S&T Mining.

The company informed that the acquisition is part of Tata Steel Group's portfolio restructuring and simplification strategy.

The stock opened a tad higher at Rs 1,338.80 against the previous close of Rs 1,320.55. With a market capitalisation of more than Rs 1,63,000 crore, the shares stand higher than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day moving averages.

Tata Steel had recently said that it has executed a share purchase pact with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) for acquiring the latter’s entire 50 per cent stake in S&T Mining Co Ltd.

9:16 am: Market opening

Benchmark indices opened higher amid mixed global cues. Sensex opened over 300 points higher at 58,878.95 and Nifty was trading points higher at 17,620.95.

Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel were the top gainers on Sensex.

Dr Reddy's and Asian Paints were the top losers.

8:45 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,128.39 crore on April 12, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 870.01 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:40 am: Global updates

Wall Street closed sharply lower on Monday as investors started the holiday-shortened week in a risk-off mood, as rising bond yields weighed on market-leading growth stocks ahead of crucial inflation data. All three major US stock indexes ended deep in negative territory, with tech and tech-adjacent stocks pulling the Nasdaq down 2.2 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 413.04 points, or 1.19 percent, to 34,308.08, the S&P 500 lost 75.75 points, or 1.69 percent, to 4,412.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 299.04 points, or 2.18 percent, to 13,411.96.

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Wednesday morning trade as investors watch for market reaction to the release of a slightly hotter-than-expected US inflation report. The Nikkei 225 in Japan climbed 0.55 percent in early trade as shares of Fast Retailing gained more than 1 percent. The Topix index advanced 0.39 percent. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.46 percent, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia edged fractionally higher.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open flat today as SGX Nifty was trading 37 points higher at 17,598.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.76%. Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, and PowerGrid were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.67%.

Metal, oil and gas and IT shares were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices falling 825 points, 499 points and 539 points, respectively.

BSE midcap and small cap indices slumped 369 points and 438 points, respectively.

The market breadth was negative with 1166 shares ending higher against 2253 stocks in the red. 97 shares were unchanged.