Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade lower amid weak global cues; RIL drops 3%

Good morning!

It was a tough week for the investors on Dalal Street as the equity benchmarks crashed nearly 4 per cent amid weak global cues, rising concern over inflation, foreign fund outflows and a surprise interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) weighted sentiment.

Sensex and Nifty ended deep in the red on Friday, weighed down by a selloff in US markets as investors were worried that higher interest rates the Federal Reserve was using in its fight against inflation could derail the economy.

Sensex ended 866 points lower at 54,835 and Nifty lost 271 points to 16,411 in the last trading session of this week. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 2225.29 points, or 3.90 per cent, to 54835.58 during the week gone by. Likewise, the 50-share NSE Nifty index slipped 691.30 points or 4.04 per cent to 16,411.25.

What's next? Here are the latest updates.

12:00 pm: Market update

Sensex was down over 350 points and Nifty was hovering around 16,300.

RIL was the top loser on Sensex, declining over 3 per cent.

11:30 am: Tata Power stock slips 9% post Q4 earnings

Shares of Tata Power fell 9 percent in early trade today despite the Tata Group firm reporting a decent set of earnings in Q4 of the last fiscal. Analysts cited underperformance in coal-related business as a key factor behind the fall in stock.

Tata Power stock touched an intraday low of Rs 223.05, falling 9.03 per cent on Monday. The large-cap stock opened with a loss of 4.02% at Rs 235.35 against the previous close of Rs 245.20 on BSE.

10:30 am: RIL shares tank 3% post Q4 results

Shares of Mukesh Ambani-owned oil-to-chemicals-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) tanked 3 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 2,542 on BSE after the company posted its earnings for the quarter ended March 2022.

The company posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 16,203 crore, up 22.5 per cent in the quarter ended 31 March, 2022 following strong performance across its energy, telecom and retail verticals. It had posted a net profit of Rs 13,227 crore in the year-ago period.

RIL's revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,11,887 crore from Rs 1,54,896 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. It is now the first Indian corporate to cross $100 billion in sales revenues.

The stock opened lower at Rs 2,575 against the previous close of Rs 2621.15 on BSE. With a market capitalisation of more than Rs 17,00,000 crore, the shares stand higher than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 20 day moving averages.

10:05 am: Campus Activewear stock makes stellar market debut, lists at 23% premium to issue price

Shares of Campus Activewear made a strong market debut today, listing at a premium of 23.28 per cent at Rs 360 on NSE against the IPO issue price. The company offered its shares in a price band of Rs 278-292. Market cap of Campus Activewear stood at Rs 10,955 crore. Total 84.91 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 305.69 crore on NSE.

On BSE, the stock listed at Rs 355, 21.58 per cent higher to the IPO price.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 10,803 crore. Total 3.222 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 11.44 crore on the BSE.

The IPO was held from December April 26 to April 28. The share sale was subscribed 51.75 times on the final day of bidding.

9:30 am: Rupee extends losses, hits record low of 77.40

9:25 am: Sensex tumbles over 800 points

9:16 am: Sensex tanks over 650 pts, Nifty below 16,250

Sensex opened over 650 lower at 54,155.33 and Nifty also tanked 190 points to 16,218.85 amid weak global cues.

Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank were the top losers on Sensex.

8:30 am: Global updates

Wall Street's main indexes extended losses on Friday as investors worried that the Federal Reserve will need to be more aggressive than expected in raising interest rates to combat inflation.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq registered its lowest close since 2020, notching a fifth straight weekly loss, its longest losing streak since the fourth quarter of 2012. The S&P 500 also posted its fifth straight weekly loss, its longest string of weekly losses since the second quarter of 2011.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 32,899.37, the S&P 500 lost 23.53 points, or 0.57 percent, to 4,123.34 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 173.03 points, or 1.4 percent, to 12,144.66.

Asian markets got off to a shaky start on Monday as US stock futures took an early skid on rate worries, while a tightening lockdown in Shanghai stoked concerns about global economic growth and possible recession. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3%, and Japan's Nikkei 1.2 percent.

8:15 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a negative note today as SGX Nifty was trading lower at 16,217.80.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:10 am: Market on Friday

Indian market nosedived on Friday with Sensex closing below the 55,000-mark amid a sell-off in global markets. Unabated foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices also weighed on sentiment. Sensex ended 866 points lower at 54,835 and Nifty lost 271 points to 16,411 in the last trading session of this week.

Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle, Wipro, HDFC, Infosys, HDFC Bank and UltraTech Cement were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 4.91 per cent.

Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, ITC, SBI and NTPC were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.21 percent.

Investor wealth declined by Rs 4.32 lakh crore to Rs 255.32 lakh crore today against Rs 259.64 lakh crore in the previous session. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 25 ended in the red.

The market breadth was negative with 835 shares trading higher against 2,519 stocks falling in the red. 106 shares were unchanged. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices crashed 485 points and 581 points, respectively.