Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trading flat; IndusInd Bank, ITC top gainers

The Indian market opened on a flat note today. Sensex fell 21 pts to 59,009 and Nifty gained 4 points to 17,581 in early trade. Sensex and Nifty ended higher after two sessions on Tuesday helped by a rise in consumer durables, banking and auto stocks amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose 257 pts to 59,031 and Nifty closed 87 points higher at 17,577. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 21 ended in the green.

Here's a look at live market updates today.

9:19 am: Sensex falls 21 pts to 59,009 and Nifty gains 4 points to 17,581 in early trade.

8:45 am: Expert Take

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

"Markets showed resilience as bulls stepped-in after morning wobble--snapping a 2-day losing streak. Most importantly, bulls held to the reins towards the close-keeping weak overnight Wall Street cues, inflation and recession fears at bay. Technically speaking, the Nifty line on the sand is at today's low at the 17,345 mark. In case of Nifty's major support at 17,345 mark collapses, the next big support is seen only at 17,161. Nifty's major hurdle continues to be at 18,115 mark (April 22nd high) and above the same the immediate target is seen at 18,605."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 68 points to 17,539. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

Sensex and Nifty ended higher after two sessions on Tuesday helped by a rise in consumer durables, banking and auto stocks amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose 257 pts to 59,031 and Nifty closed 87 points higher at 17,577. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 21 ended in the green.