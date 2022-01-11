Share Market Live: Sensex rises 150 points, Nifty holds 18K; IndusInd Bank, HDFC, M&M top gainers

The Indian equity market opened higher today amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose 154 points to 60,550 and Nifty gained 37 points to 18,040. The rising number of Covid-19 and Omicron cases in India and the world will dictate the course of the stock market this year, say experts.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today.

9: 40 am: Market outlook

Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo said, "Technically, Nifty managed to close above the psychological level of 18,000. However 18,100/18,200 are immediate resistance levels; above this, we can expect a swift move towards a new all-time high. On the downside, 17800 is immediate support while 17640/17500 are major support levels. Bank Nifty is outperforming where 38,300-38,500 is an immediate resistance zone. Above this, we can expect a rally towards 39500/40000 levels. On the downside, 38000-37750 is an immediate demand zone while 37300-37000 is the next support zone."

9:25 am:Top gainers

IndusInd Bank, HDFC, M&M and Sun Pharma are the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.04%.

9 20 am: Market opens higher

Sensex rises 154 points to 60,550 and Nifty gains 37 points to 18,040.

8:55 am: Expert comment

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said, "Benchmark indices are expected to open on negative note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Both European and US markets closed in red. Asian markets are also trading in red. India continues to witness exponential rise in new covid cases but the hope of stupendous earnings season along with positive sentiment regarding the forthcoming budget continues to drive the market in upward trajectory. Benchmark indices may face some resistance around 18150 and 18200 and can witness a minor corrective fall. Yesterday's AMFI data showed domestic mutual funds' contribution to Total Institutional equity Portfolio has risen to 17% showing increased engrossment of Indian households for Indian equity markets."

8: 40 am: Global markets

In Asia, Kospi was trading 7 points lower at 2,920. Nikkei fell 247 points to 28,231 and Hang Seng index was flat at 23,744. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 6 points to 4,670. The Dow slipped 162 points to 36,068. The Nasdaq composite gained lost 7 points to 14,942.

8:10 am: FIIs in action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 124 crore on January 10, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 481 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:00 am: Previous session updates

Benchmark indices closed higher for the second consecutive session on Monday as participants showed keen interest in IT and financial shares ahead of the Q3 earnings season.

Sensex closed 650.98 points higher at 60,395 and Nifty climbed 190.60 points to end at 18,003.30. Titan, Maruti, SBI, L&T, HDFC and Kotak Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.29%.

Wipro, Nestle India, Asian Paints and PowerGrid were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.47%.