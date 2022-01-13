Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher amid mixed global cues

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher today amid mixed global cues. SGX Nifty also rose 88 points to 18,319. The rising number of Covid-19 and Omicron cases in India and the world will dictate the course of the stock market this year, say experts.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today.

9: 05 am: Expert comment

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said, "Investor sentiments are high and are expecting a good earning season. Markets can witness some consolidation today after being in uptrend for quite some time. Any dip from the current levels presents a good buying opportunity and investors should accumulate quality stocks. On the technical front, the key resistance levels for Nifty50 are 18,250 followed by 18,290 and on the downside 18,150 followed by 18,090 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for Bank Nifty are 39000 and 38400, respectively."

8:40 am: Previous session updates

On Wednesday, the Indian equity market closed in the green for the fourth consecutive session ahead of the Q3 earnings season. Sensex rose 533 points to 61,150 and Nifty ended 156 points higher at 18,212. M&M, Bharti Airtel and RIL were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.68%.

TCS, Titan, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.50%.

8: 30 am: FIIs in action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,001 crore on January 12, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 1,332 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8: 20 am: Global markets

In Asia, Kospi was trading flat at 2,967. Nikkei fell 247 points to 28,517 and Hang Seng index rose 67 points to 24,469. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 climbed 13 points to 4,726. The Dow gained 38 points to 36,290. The Nasdaq composite gained 34.94 points to 15,188.