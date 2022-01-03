Share Market Live: Sensex opens 57 points higher, Nifty crosses 17,450; Maruti, Wipro, L&T top gainers

Indian equity market opened higher today amid mixed global cues. Sensex opened 57 points higher at 58,662 and Nifty gained 33 points to 17,387.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today.

9: 25 am: Sensex gains 264 points to 58,518 and Nifty rises 86 points to 17,441. Maruti share was the top Sensex gainer, rising 1.64% followed by Wipro, L&T, Asian Paints and Tech Mahindra.

9: 10 am: Expert comment

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said, "Auto stocks will be in focus today, as they will react to monthly sales data released over the weekend. The data, so far, has indicated that the chip shortage is gradually easing. The market will keep a close watch on Covid cases and fresh restrictions. If these go up significantly, it may keep the market volatile. The market will closely watch Markit Manufacturing PMI numbers for December which will be released today.

On the technical front, Nifty is managing to sustain above 17300 levels from past few sessions which would ultimately lead the index to 17,500 levels in near term. Immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 17,150 and 17,500 respectively. Bank Nifty's immediate support and resistance are 34,500 and 36,000, respectively."

8:45 am: Rupee in 2021

The rupee gained 13 paise to close at 74.29 against the US dollar in the last trading session of 2021. However, the rupee ended 2021 with loss of 122 paise or 1.67 per cent. The Indian currency closed at 73.07 on December 31, 2020.

8: 30 am: Global markets

In Asia, Kospi was trading 9 points higher at 2,986. Nikkei fell 115 points to 28,791 and Hang Seng index declined 47 points to 23,349.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 12 points lower at 4,766, the Nasdaq lost 96 points to 15,644 and the Dow Jones fell 59 points to 36,338.

8:15 am: Tracking Sensex, Nifty in 2021

Sensex gained 21.99% (10,502 points) and Nifty rose 24.12% (3,372 points) in 2021.

8:10 am: FIIs in action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 575 crore on December 31, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 1,165 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8: 00: Previous session updates

Sensex rallied over 450 points led by strong gains in Maruti, SBI and Bajaj Finance in the last trading day of 2021. Sensex gained 459.50 points to end at 58,253 and Nifty rose 150 points to 17,354. Titan was the top Sensex gainer, rising 3.5 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, SBI, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, HUL, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma. NTPC, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid and Infosys were the only losers, falling up to 1.97%. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 266 lakh crore on December 31.