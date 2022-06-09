Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty turn flat; Rupee hits record low

The Indian market opened lower today. Sensex fell 324 points to 54,467 and Nifty lost 100 points to 16,255 in early trade. Benchmark indices fell for the fourth straight session on Wednesday in volatile trade post the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy announcement. Sensex tanked 215 points to end at 54,892 and Nifty fell 60 points to close at 16,356.

12:31 pm: Rupee hits record low

The rupee hit a record low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as the relentless surge in global crude oil prices raised concerns of a sustained rise in imported inflation, while weakness in domestic shares also hurt. The partially convertible rupee was trading at 77.78/79 per dollar after touching a record low of 77.81. The previous life low of 77.7975 was touched on May 17.a

11:45 am: BLS International stock rises 10% after firm acquires Zero Mass for Rs 120 cr

Shares of BLS International climbed over 10 per cent today after the company acquired Zero Mass Private Ltd (ZMPL) for Rs 120 crore. The stock has gained after two days of consecutive falls. The small-cap stock touched an intraday high of Rs 195.4, rising 10.33 per cent on BSE.Read more

11:16 am: Top gainers

Dr Reddy's Labs, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki are the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.07 per cent.

10:53 am: Sensex rises 30 points to 54,923 and Nifty gains 7 points to 16,363.

10:39 am: ICICI Bank hikes benchmark lending rate by 50 bps

Private lender ICICI Bank has hiked its external benchmarking rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 8.60 per cent per annum from June 8, 2022. The decision came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.90 per cent in its recently concluded monetary policy committee (MPC). READ MORE

9:17 am: Sensex falls 324 points to 54,467 and Nifty loses 100 points to 16,255 in early trade.

8:35 am: Expert take

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One said, "For the coming session, 16300 - 16260 should be seen as key supports and only a breach of the same would resume the recent downtrend. On the flipside, 16500 remains a sturdy wall and till the time, we do not surpass it convincingly, bulls would not have any conviction in their moves."

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 73 points to 16,275. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Wednesday

Benchmark indices fell for the fourth straight session on Wednesday in volatile trade post the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy announcement. Sensex tanked 215 points to end at 54,892 and Nifty fell 60 points to close at 16,356. Bharti Airtel, ITC, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.31 per cent.