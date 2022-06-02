Share Market Live: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty above 16,500; RIL, TCS, Infosys top gainers

The Indian market opened lower today amid weak global cues. Sensex fell 185.24 points to close at 55,381.17. During the day, it dived 474.98 points or 0.85 per cent to 55,091.43 after an initial rally. Nifty dipped 61.80 points or 0.37 per cent to end at 16,522.75 on Wednesday.

Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, PowerGrid, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3 per cent.Here's what to expect on Dalal Street today.

Here's what to expect on Dalal Street today.

10:47 am: Market turns green

Sensex rises 132 points to 55,513 and Nifty gains 17 points to 16,539.

10:00 am: RIL stock rises after two days as subsidiary inks JV with Plastic Legno SPA

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) stock rose over 2 per cent in a volatile market today after Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) inked a joint venture arrangement with Plastic Legno SPA to strengthen the toy manufacturing ecosystem in India.

RBL will buy a 40 per cent stake in Plastic Legno SPA's toy manufacturing business in India. Plastic Legno SPA is owned by the Sunino Group that boasts over 25 years of toy output experience in Europe.

The share of parent company RIL rose 2.18 per cent to Rs 2,689 today against the previous close of Rs 2,632.20 on BSE. Read more

9:20 am: Top losers

PowerGrid, NTPC, ITC, HUL among top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.46 per cent.

9: 16 am: Market opens lower

Sensex falls 209 points to 55,171 and Nifty slips 64 points to 16,458 in opening trade.

9:08 am: Pre-opening comment

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said, "On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty 50 is 16,700, and on the downside, 16,400 can act as strong support. The key support and resistance levels for Bank Nifty are 35,000 and 36,200 respectively."

8:35 am: Expert take

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The near-term uptrend status remains intact for Nifty on the daily chart and the smaller degree of higher tops and bottoms is also active. After the upside breakout of hurdle at 16400 levels on Monday, Nifty showing minor weakness down to the previous upside breakout area (16400 levels) could be considered as an important support for the market. Other supports like daily 10 and 20 period EMA are also placed around 16400 levels. The near-term uptrend of Nifty remains intact and present consolidation or minor weakness could be considered as a buy on dips opportunity for the short term. The market could shift in to another 1 or 2 sessions of range move or minor weakness, before showing a sharp upside bounce from the lows. The near-term upside target remains intact at 16,800 levels."

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 93 points to 16,414. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Wednesday

Benchmark indices came under selling pressure in a choppy session on Wednesday amid mixed trends from global markets. High crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows also led the indices to end lower for the second straight session.

Sensex fell 185.24 points to close at 55,381.17. During the day, it dived 474.98 points or 0.85 per cent to 55,091.43 after an initial rally. Nifty dipped 61.80 points or 0.37 per cent to end at 16,522.75.

Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, PowerGrid, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3 per cent.