Share Market Live: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty above 17,350; Airtel, HUL top gainers

The Indian market opened higher today. Sensex rose 100 pts to 58,236 and Nifty gained 25 pts to 17,374 in early trade.

The market closed marginally higher in a volatile session on Tuesday amid gains in auto, banking and consumer durables stocks.

Continuing its gains for the fifth straight session, Sensex closed 20.86 points higher at 58,136. Nifty ended at 17,345.45, up 5.40 points.

10:45 am: Sun Pharma Chairman Israel Makov to step down on Aug 29

Sun Pharma said its Chairman Israel Makov will retire from the company after the annual general meeting on August 29. Makov will step down as he will complete his tenure at the end of the month.

Israel Makov was appointed a board member and Chairman of the company in 2012. He has been leading the organisation for the past 10 years.

Under Makov, the company transformed into a $1.7 billion organisation, world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company. It operates across over 100 markets, and has a turnover of $5 billion. Makov also led the company during the acquisition of Ranbaxy in 2014. The company stated that he helped build Sun Pharma's strategy of building a global pipeline of specialty products.

10:13 am: Expert take

Tirthankar Das, Head of Technical Research, Ashika Group.

"Nifty halted after 4 days of sharp rise and formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with upper and lower shadows, indicating of minor correction or consolidation is in the making. On the oscillator front there is still no signs of exhaustion, or any reversal signal are being unfolded. On the contrary Weekly RSI clocked breakout from 6 months falling trend line indicating long term positive bias. The psychological level of 17000 which further coincides with the 200dma would be the immediate short term trend deciding level for the market. On the upside the elevated target level for Nifty is around 17500 (being 80% retracement of two-month decline (18100-15183). Hence, though index is likely to open on a subdued note today, intraday support around the levels of 17150 is likely to provide cushion for the Index."

9:22 am: Market update

Sensex rises 100 pts to 58,236 and Nifty gains 25 pts to 17,374 in early trade.

9:09 am: Expert take

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

"Strong Asian market cues are expected to help key benchmarks advance further in early trade Wednesday, despite a fall in the US markets in overnight trades. Nifty is likely to trade on the front foot amidst renewed optimism in the backdrop of the return of foreign investors in Indian equities, with FIIs buying equities to the tune of Rs 825 crore on Tuesday. Technically, the biggest intraday make-or-break support for Nifty is seen at 17189 mark. While the gap between the 2-year and 10-year note US bond yields is the widest in over two decades, tensions between the US and China over Taiwan are the latest catalyst for stock markets across the globe."

8:34 am: Expert take

Tirthankar Das, Head of Technical Research, Ashika Group

"The psychological level of 17,000 which further coincides with the 200 DMA would be the immediate short term trend deciding level for the market. On the upside the elevated target level for Nifty is around 17,500 (being 80% retracement of two-month decline (18,100-15,183). Improving market breadth measured by percentage of stocks above 50 & 200 DMA within Nifty 500 universe augurs well for durability of ongoing up move. Hence, intraday dip towards 17,190-17,222 can be used creating a long position for the target of 17,500."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 92 points to 17,300. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 16 ended in the red. IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Power Grid were the top gainers, rising up to 2.59 per cent.

Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were the biggest Sensex losers, falling up to 1.63 per cent.