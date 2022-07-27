Share Market Live: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty at 16,500; L&T, Asian Paints top gainers

The Indian market opened higher today. Sensex rose 97 points to 55,365 and Nifty gained 18 points to 16,501 in early trade. On Tuesday, Indian stock market fell for the second straight session led by losses in IT and banking shares amid mixed global cues. Sensex closed 497 points lower at 55,268 and Nifty fell 147 points to 16,483. Mid cap and small cap indices fell 285 points and 321 points, respectively.

9:19 am: Markets opens

Sensex rises 97 points to 55,365 and Nifty gains 18 points to 16,501 in early trade.

8:36 am: Expert take

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

"Technically, on intraday charts, Nifty has maintained a lower top formation and also formed a bearish candle on daily charts, which suggests further correction from the current levels. For traders, 16,600 would act as an immediate resistance level and below the same, the correction wave is likely to continue till 16,400-16,350. A fresh uptrend rally is possible only after the 16,600 breakout above which, the index could retest the level of 16,700-16,735."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 11 points to 16,465. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

Indian stock market fell for the second straight session led by losses in IT and banking shares amid mixed global cues. Sensex closed 497 points lower at 55,268 and Nifty fell 147 points to 16,483. Mid cap and small cap indices fell 285 points and 321 points, respectively.