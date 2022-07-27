Share Market Live: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty at 16,500; L&T, Asian Paints top gainers

The Indian market opened higher today. Sensex rose 97 points to 55,365 and Nifty gained 18 points to 16,501 in early trade. On Tuesday, Indian stock market fell for the second straight session led by losses in IT and banking shares amid mixed global cues. Sensex closed 497 points lower at 55,268 and Nifty fell 147 points to 16,483. Mid cap and small cap indices fell 285 points and 321 points, respectively.

Stocks in news: Tata Motors, JSW Energy, Asian Paints, Tata Power and more

9:50 am: Tata Motors shares ahead of Q1 earnings

Stock of Tata Motors was trading 0.85 per cent lower at Rs 437.30 against the previous close of Rs 441.05 on BSE.

9:41 am: Sensex gainers

L&T, Sun Pharma, HUL and HCL Tech are the top gainers, rising up to 2.17 per cent.

9:39 am: Expert take

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services

"The Fed announcement on interest rates expected late tonight is unlikely to impact equity markets in a big way since the most likely outcome of 75 bp rate hike has been discounted by the markets. The market, which continues to be volatile, is swinging between fears of an imminent US recession on one side and hopes of the US avoiding a sharp economic slowdown on the other. Only time will tell which of the two scenarios will play out.

Early Q1 results indicate good performance by companies with leading banks, capital goods, paints and mid-cap IT delivering impressive numbers. Large-cap IT is facing the brunt of FII selling now on US recession fears impacting the prospects of IT majors. Clarity on where the US economy is moving will decide the valuation of IT stocks. Financials have responded to good Q1 results and reduced FII selling. But there is more room for the segment to move up since credit growth continues to be robust."

9:19 am: Markets opens

Sensex rises 97 points to 55,365 and Nifty gains 18 points to 16,501 in early trade.

8:36 am: Expert take

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

"Technically, on intraday charts, Nifty has maintained a lower top formation and also formed a bearish candle on daily charts, which suggests further correction from the current levels. For traders, 16,600 would act as an immediate resistance level and below the same, the correction wave is likely to continue till 16,400-16,350. A fresh uptrend rally is possible only after the 16,600 breakout above which, the index could retest the level of 16,700-16,735."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 11 points to 16,465. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

Indian stock market fell for the second straight session led by losses in IT and banking shares amid mixed global cues. Sensex closed 497 points lower at 55,268 and Nifty fell 147 points to 16,483. Mid cap and small cap indices fell 285 points and 321 points, respectively.