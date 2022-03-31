Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty crosses 17,500; Axis Bank, Asian Paints, M&M top gainers

The benchmark indices opened higher amid positive global cues. Sensex opened 95 points higher at 58,779 and Nifty gained 21 points to 17,532.

Equity benchmark Sensex ended 740 points higher at 58,683 and Nifty rose 173 points to 17,498 in the previous session. Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Nestle, Maruti, Reliance Industries Limited were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.82%. ITC, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Titan were among the top losers, falling up to 2.16%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 21 ended in the green.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 185 points and 302 points, respectively.

9: 48 am: Ruchi Soya share falls after two sessions

Ruchi Soya share declines 2.58% to Rs 952.15 against previous close of Rs 977.40 on BSE. The share has fallen after two days.

9:20 am: Market opening

9:03 am: Pre-market comment

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said, "Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets ended negative on Wednesday on waning signs of progress for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia against a backdrop of a hawkish Federal Reserve curbing economic growth.

NASDAQ was down by 1.21% to 14442.28 levels. Asian markets are trading on mix cues as oil prices fell sharply. Shanghai Composite trading 0.26% lower and Kospi is trading at 0.48% up. Oil futures dived more than $5 a barrel on Thursday morning on news that the Biden administration is weighing releasing some 1 million barrels of oil per day from strategic reserves for several months in a bid to calm soaring crude prices.

India Ratings has lowered its GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7-7.2 percent, from 7.6 percent earlier citing the rising uncertainty over Russia-Ukraine war and the resultant dampening of consumer sentiment. On the technical front 17,300 and 17650 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty, 35,800 and 37,000 are immediate support and resistance respectively."

8:30 am: Expert quote

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said, "Nifty has picked momentum over the past three days as hopes of an end to the war kept rising. However, Nifty closed with a high wave pattern sign, which post a fall below the low of the day could give bearish signal. A weak European market may trickle into the US markets and Nifty may come under mild pressure today. Nifty could stay in the 17,343-17,582 band in the near term."

8:25 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,357.47 crore on March 30, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 1,216 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open in the green today as SGX Nifty was trading 38 points higher at 17,535. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:10 am: Market on Wednesday

