Share Market Live: Sensex rises 100 pts; NTPC, L&T, IndusInd Bank top gainers

Share Market Today: The Indian market opened higher today. Sensex rose 95 points to 59,937 and Nifty gained 13 points at 17,838. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 24 were trading in the green.

The stock market ended in the green on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose 379 points to 59,842 and Nifty closed 127 points higher at 17,825. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 25 ended in the green.

Mid-cap and small-cap indices on BSE gained 256 points and 258 points, respectively.

Auto, oil and gas, consumer durables and banking stocks were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices zooming 761 points, 348 points, 299 points and 205 points respectively

Here's a look at live market updates today.

9:28 am: Expert Take

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"Experts disagreed on whether the ongoing rally is a bear market rally or the beginning of yet another bull market. The majority who believed that this is a bear market rally has been decisively proved wrong by the ferocity of the rally which has taken the Nifty to mere 4.3% away from the all-time high. It is important to appreciate the fact that there is global support to this rally with S&P 500 and Nasdaq bouncing back by 18 and 24% from their June lows. Declining US inflation, confidence that the Fed need not have to aggressively raise rates and the increasing probability of a soft landing of the US economy are supporting this rally. In India, steadily declining inflation, strong growth momentum in the economy and FIIs turning consistent buyers are driving the rally. Even though valuations are high it makes sense to remain invested and buy on dips."

9:16 am: Market opens higher

8:56 am: Expert take

Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Though Nifty paused yesterday at 17835, we are not convinced that Nifty has topped out. This encourages us to continue riding the 18200 view, but with VIX slipping, trading ranges are indeed shrinking. Downside markers may continue to remain near 17660/690, with 17900vicinity likely to pose an intraday challenge.

8:45 am: Expert Take

Palak Kothari, Senior Technical Analyst, Choice Broking

"The support for Nifty has shifted around 17,600 levels while on the upside, 18,000 may act as an immediate hurdle. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 38,700 levels while resistance at 39,800 levels. Overall, the index is looking strong on charts, midcaps & small caps are giving good returns."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 45 points to 17,901. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

