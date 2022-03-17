Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 1,000 points, Nifty crosses 17,250; HDFC, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance top gainers

Good morning!

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty resumed their rally on Wednesday after a single-session fall as global markets awaited a widely anticipated decision by the US Federal Reserve on interest rate policy. Sensex closed at 56,816, higher by 1,039 points, and Nifty gained 312 points to 16,975.

10: 54 am: MARKET UPDATE

Sensex zooms 1000 points to 57,814 and Nifty gains 283 points to 17,257.

10:23 AM: Indiabulls Housing Finance stock rises 9%

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance rose over 9% today after the firm said its board on March 22 will consider fund-raising through bonds, in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis.

9:36 am: Expert quote

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "The Fed raising rates by 25 bps was on lines of market expectations. Fed's projections of another six hikes this year is hawkish and, therefore, the smart rally in markets with S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting 2.24% and 3.17% upmoves respectively was a bit unexpected.

The explanation is that the market was oversold and the consequent short covering pushed indices higher. The market drew confidence from the Fed chief Powell's statement that 'the American economy is very strong and well positioned to handle tighter monetary policy.'

Short-covering in India, too, will lift markets today. FPIs turning buyers after a long time and softness in crude will support the market. There is upward potential in financials, particularly in high quality private banks in which FPIs were sustained sellers."

9: 20 am Top gainers

All Sensex stocks are trading in the green. HDFC, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank are the top Sensex gainers in early trade, rising up to 3.14%

9: 15 am: Market opens in the green

Sensex opens 850 points higher at 57,667 and Nifty rises 226 points to 17,202.

8:40 am: Global updates

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 518.76 points, or 1.55%, to 34,063.1, the S&P 500 gained 95.41 points, or 2.24%, to 4,357.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 487.93 points, or 3.77%, to 13,436.55.

8:35 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 312 crore on March 16, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 772.55 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open in the green today as SGX Nifty was trading 259 points higher at 16,894.80.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Wednesday

Before the previous session, the Indian equity market had rallied for five consecutive sessions. UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and HDFC were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.69 per cent.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices gained 417 points and 395 points, respectively.