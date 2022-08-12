Share Market Live: Sensex rises 115 pts, Nifty nears 17,700; Tata Steel, NTPC top gainers

The Indian market opened lower today. Sensex fell 42 points to 59,289 and Nifty lost 6 points to 17,652 in early trade. The stock market ended higher on Thursday, led by positive global cues. Sensex rose 515 points to 59,332 and Nifty closed 106 points higher at 17,640.

Here's a look at live market updates today.

12:41 pm: Syrma SGS Technology IPO opens today: Price band, GMP, lot size and more

The initial public offer (IPO) of Syrma SGS Technology opened today. The share sale of the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) firm will close on August 18. The grey market premium (GMP) of the IPO is Rs 15. The company is offering its shares in a price band of Rs 209 to Rs 220 per share. It plans to raise Rs 840 crore at the upper end of the price band through the share sale. The lot size of Syrma SGS Technology IPO is 68 shares for which one will have to spend Rs 14,960.

A retail individual investor can submit bids for up to 13 lots or 884 shares by spending Rs 1,94,480 . DAM Capital Advisors Ltd (Formerly IDFC Securities Ltd), ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers for the IPO of Syrma SGS Technology. The allotment of shares will be done on August 23 and they are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on August 26.



11:31 am: Market update

Sensex rises 115 points to 59,447 and Nifty gains 35.70 points to 17,694.

11:25 am: Page Industries shares hit all-time high on Q1 earnings; time to buy, sell or hold?



Shares of Page Industries hit a fresh all-time high today after the firm reported a multifold rise in Q1 profit. Page Industries stock rose 2.09 per cent to a record high of Rs 50,146.4 against the previous close of Rs 49,122.05 on BSE. The large-cap stock is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock opened higher at Rs 49,799.5 today.

The share has gained 53.5 per cent in a year and climbed 23.22 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Total of 467 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.31 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 55,435 crore on BSE.

The share hit a 52-week low of Rs 29,965 on June 30, 2021.

10:14 am: Expert take

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

"We can see some action in the stocks that posted earnings after market hours such as Aurobindo Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Shilpa Medicare, Quess Corp, Sunteck Realty etc. Earnings today include companies such as Apollo Tyres, Astral, Balaji Amines, Finolex Cables, ONGC, HAL, RCF, SJVN, Sun TV etc. On the technical front, Immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 17400 and 17800 respectively. Bank Nifty immediate support and resistance are 38250 and 39250, respectively."

10:13 am: Expert take

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"The ongoing market rally is being driven mainly by two factors: One, the steady decline in dollar index from above 109 to 105.26 now facilitating capital flows to emerging markets. Two, the return of FIIs into the Indian market, which has completely changed the market sentiments here. It is important to appreciate the fact that FIIs have made a complete turnaround in their strategy in India with sustained buying over the last 10 sessions. And yesterday's buy figure of Rs 2298 cr is the highest in several months. This, and the fact that India has the best growth story for this year and the next, will impart resilience to the market. However, investors should exercise caution while chasing this rally since valuations are getting stretched. Remain invested in high quality growth stocks ; don't chase 'cats and dogs'."

9:21 am: Sensex falls 42 points to 59,289 and Nifty loses 6 points to 17,652 in early trade.

8:45 am: Expert Take

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

"Technically, Nifty is trading near its important resistance level and has also formed a small bearish candle. For traders, 17,600 would be the key level to watch out for, while the overall chart structure suggests that if the market sustains above the same then breakout continuation formation could continue till 17,700-17,750. On the flip side, a sharp intraday correction is possible if the index trades below 17,600. Below which, the index could slip till 17,540-17,450."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty rose 3.50 points to 17,692. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Thursday

The stock market ended higher on Thursday, led by positive global cues. Sensex rose 515 points to 59,332 and Nifty closed 106 points higher at 17,640. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 19 ended in the green. Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.75 per cent. ITC, NTPC and HUL were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.56 per cent.