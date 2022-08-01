Share Market Live: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty above 17,200; M&M, Tata Steel top gainers

The Indian market opened higher today Sensex rose 193 pts to 57,764 and Nifty gained 65 pts to 17,223 in early trade. Benchmark indices ended higher for the third straight session on Friday led by heavy buying in metal, consumer durables and IT stocks. Sensex jumped 712 points to end at 57,570 and Nifty advanced 228 points to 17,158.

Stocks in news: YES Bank, NTPC, SpiceJet, Indian Oil, HDFC and more

Here's a look at live market updates today.

9:36 am: Rupee rises 13 paise to 79.11 against US dollar in early trade.

9:18 am: Market opens

Sensex rises 193 pts to 57,764 and Nifty gains 65 pts to 17,223 in early trade.

9:13 am: Expert take

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

"Domestic equities are likely to see a positive start following gains in other Asian indices after a firm US markets close on Friday boosted investors' sentiment. After the Fed rate hike decision last week, all eyes will be on RBI MPC's interest rate decision on August 5. The street expects the RBI to hike repo rates by another 50 basis points to 5.4% from the current 4.9%. The market will also keep an eye on the July auto sales numbers to trickle in later today, as this would be an likely indication of the health of the macro economy. However, we suspect that the benchmarks at Dalal Street will exhibit volatility with any excessive upside capped around 17500-17750 zone and probably collapse heavily if Nifty slips below its biggest support at 16901 mark."

8:34 am: Expert take

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

"The underlying trend of the Nifty is sharply up. The unfilled opening upside gaps, sharp vertical up move and the decisive upside breakout of significant overhead resistance indicate more upside ahead for the market ahead. The next upside targets to be watched are around 17,600-17,800 levels in the next few weeks, but minor downward corrections/consolidations in between can't be ruled out. Important support is placed at 16,950-16,800 levels."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 19 points to 17,250. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

Benchmark indices ended higher for the third straight session on Friday led by heavy buying in metal, consumer durables and IT stocks. Sensex jumped 712 points to end at 57,570 and Nifty advanced 228 points to 17,158. Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, and IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 7.27 per cent. Dr Reddy's, Kotak Bank, SBI, ITC and Axis Bank were the only Sensex losers, falling up to 1.19 per cent.