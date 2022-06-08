Share Market Live: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty at 16,450 after RBI raises repo rate

The Indian market opened on a flat note today ahead of RBI policy meet outcome. Sensex fell 11 points to 55,095 and Nifty was trading flat at Rs 16,416.

Benchmark indices ended lower for the third straight day on Tuesday amid weak global markets and continuous foreign funds outflow. Sensex tanked 567.98 points to end at 55,107.34 and Nifty fell 153.20 points to close at 16,416.35.

11:37 am: Paytm stock rises over 3% as JP Morgan sees 62% upside in a year

Shares of Paytm (listed as One97 Communications) rose over 3 per cent today as US financial services firm JP Morgan reinstated overweight rating despite a 71 per cent fall in the stock from its IPO price. The brokerage has cut target price of Paytm to Rs 1,000 from Rs 1,200 earlier. However , the fresh target price is still 62 per cent higher than the current market price.

Paytm stock touched an intraday high of Rs 639, rising 3.5 percent against the previous close of Rs 617.40 on BSE. The large cap stock trades higher than 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than 5-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

However, the stock has lost 52.85 per cent in 2022 but rose 10.81 per cent in a month. Market cap of Paytm stood at Rs 40,848 crore on BSE.

11:16 am : Expert take on RBI policy

Asutosh Mishra, Head Of Research, Institutional Equity, Ashika Group said, "RBI continued to accelerate the pace of tightening with 50 bps hike v/s 40 bps hike in the last mid cycle policy announcement. Hike in the benchmark rate is at the upper end of the market estimates and clearly indicates that urgency at the RBI end to contain the inflation with little focus on the impact of same on the growth.

This is also being reflected in the RBI’s inflation and GDP projection as RBI increase the inflation projection for FY23 by 100bps to 6.7% v/s keeping the GDP growth projection at 7.2%."

10:54 am: Expert take on RBI policy

Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist at Kotak Institutional Equities said, "The June policy was a continuation of the off-cycle policy with the focus remaining squarely on inflation. The RBI's decision of hiking repo rate by 50 bps as well as increasing inflation estimate by 100 bps were in line with market expectations. The tone of the policy continues to be hawkish and we expect the RBI to continue hiking repo rate to ensure a neutral to marginally positive real policy rate. We expect 35 bps repo rate hike in the August policy to 5.25% and repo rate at 5.75% by end-FY2023. Along with pushing the repo rate to above the pre-pandemic level, a 35 bps hike would also signal a gradual normalization in the policy actions while being adequately hawkish. We also expect another 50 bps hike in CRR to 5% by end-FY2023 to move the liquidity conditions towards the pre-pandemic levels."

10:42 am: Market turns positive

Sensex rises 190 points to 55,298 and Nifty gains 33 points to 16450.

10:32 am: Expert take on rate hike

Upasna Bhardwaj Chief Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "The 50bps repo rate hike comes on the back of persistence of elevated inflation and the continued upside risks. Given that inflation is expected to remain above 6% through 3QFY23 , RBI has to frontload actions. We continue to see another 60-85bps hike in rest of FY23 to manage inflationary expectations".

10:08 am: RBI raises repo rate by 50 bps

Sensex declines 354 points to 54,753 and Nifty falls 84 points to 16,332 after Das announces a 50 bps hike in repo rate to 4.9 percent.

10:04 am: Sensex falls 263 points to 54,843 and Nifty loses 73 points to 16,343 as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das starts speaking on the monetary policy.

10:02 am: Yield on the 10-year bond opened at 7.52% ahead of RBI's rate decision.

9:57 am: Sensex falls 172 points to 54,934 and Nifty loses 41 points at 16374.

9:40 AM: Banking stocks trading higher ahead of RBI's policy meet outcome

Banking stocks were among the top gainers in early trade ahead of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) three-day monetary policy meet outcome today. BSE bankex gained 135 points to 40,511 and Bank Nifty was trading 87 points higher at 35,082. Shares of other rate sensitive sectors such as auto were trading lower in early trade. The BSE auto index fell 66 points to 25,861. READ MORE

9:07 AM: Pre-opening market comments

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd said, "Domestic equities are likely to see a gap up opening on the back of a strong upsurge in overnight US markets and early optimism in SGX Nifty. However, if the RBI's rate hike decision meets street expectations, markets may price in the hike. The street suspects RBI will go for another 40-basis points rate hike. That said, RBI would also prefer to go slow on rate hikes in the backdrop of the government too responding to the inflation risks. The recent announcement on fuel tax cuts and reduction of import duties on edible oils will provide some comfort to the RBI. Besides the Reserve Bank of India, the European Central Bank is also set to meet next week with the outcome expected on June 9."

8:35 am: Expert take

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities said, "Technically, Nifty broke the important support level of 16,450 and closed below the same which is largely negative. In addition, the index has also formed a bearish candle indicating short-term weakness. For traders, as long as the index is trading below 16,500 the short-term texture remains weak, below which the correction wave is likely to continue till 16,300. Any further correction could drag the index up to 16,225. On the other hand, above 16,500, there are chances the index could hit 16,600-16,650."

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 64 points to 16,489. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

