Share Market Live: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty nears 17,450 after RBI raises repo rate

The Indian market opened higher today. Sensex rose 204 pts to 58,503 and Nifty gained 60 pts to 17,442 ahead of RBI MPC decision on key rates today.

Equity market snapped its six-session rally to close marginally lower on Thursday amid profit booking in banking and energy stocks. Sensex ended 51.73 points lower at 58,298.80 and Nifty dipped 6.15 points to end at 17,382.

Stocks in news: Titan, Nykaa, Adani Enterpises, YES Bank and more

Here's a look at live market updates today.

10:19 am: OnMobile Global Q1 earnings

OnMobile Global Limited announced the financial results for the first quarter of FY23 ended June 30, 2022. Q1FY23 revenue stood at INR 141.0 crore, an increase of 5.9% QoQ and 4.4% YoY; Gross profit for the quarter increased by 9.0% QoQ. EBITDA at INR 7.8 crore with a margin of 5.8% for the quarter.

10:15 am: Market trading higher

Sensex rises 204 pts to 58,503 and Nifty gains 60 pts to 17,442 after RBI raises repo rate by 50 bps.

10:12 am: RBI raises repo rate

RBI raises repo rate by 50 bps to 5.40%.

10:11 am: Subex shares locked in upper circuit for third session

Shares of Subex Ltd were locked in upper circuit for the thiedrd consecutive session after the firm announced a partnership for its AI Orchestration Platform, HyperSense, with Jio Platforms that will augment the 5G product line of Reliance Industries telecom business.

Stock of Subex rose 10% to Rs 43.90 in early trade against the previous close of Rs 39.95 on BSE.

10:03 am: LIC Housing Finance stock rises 5% on stellar Q1 earnings

Shares of LIC Housing Finance rose nearly 5% today after the firm reported a multifold rise in June quarter net profit. The mortgage financier logged a multifold rise in its profit after tax at Rs 925.48 crore on lower provisioning and higher loan growth. The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 153.44 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The stock rose 4.83% to Rs 390.35 against the previous close of Rs 372.35 on BSE.

9:41 am: Expert take

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"RBI rate action today is unlikely to impact markets. The most likely scenario of a 30 to 35 bp rate hike is already known and discounted by the market . Market will be looking forward to the RBI's commentary on inflation, GDP growth for FY 23 and other macros like CAD.

The momentum in the market now is influenced by global cues and strong FII buying which has crossed Rs 5300 cr so far in August. The decline in Brent crude to $94 is positive for India's macros and the dip in dollar index to below 106 again augur well for capital flows to India. FII buying happening in sectors like capital goods, FMCG, construction and power is likely to impart resilience to these segments."

9:36 am: Market update

Sensex rises 204 pts to 58,503 and Nifty gains 60 pts to 17,442.

9:32 am: Sensex gainers

UltraTech Cements, Bharti Airtel, SBI, L&T are the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.12 per cent. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 27 are trading in the green.

9: 31 am: Banking shares top gainers

Banking stocks top sectoral gainers ahead of RBI MPC meet. BSE bankex rises 204 points to 43,551. Bank Nifty too gains 192 points to 37,947. On Thursday, banking stocks were the top losers.

9:18 am: Market opens higher

Sensex rises 115 points to 58,413 and Nifty gains 36 points to 17,418.

9:16 am: RBI MPC meeting announcements today: Another rate hike on the cards?

The Reserve Bank of India will announce the outcome of its latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Friday. Most experts believe that the MPC will go for another round of rate hikes. In the last meeting on June 8, the RBI increased repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90 per cent.

Higher repo rates would mean that the cost of home and personal loans would go up. Car and two-wheeler loans, education loans will also get dearer.

9:08 am: Expert take

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities "Domestic equities are likely to shrug off yesterday's marginal loss and get back to winning ways, as overnight rally in US markets and optimism in other key Asian gauges will keep the upward momentum intact in early trades. Markets may turn volatile as RBI's MPC will announce its decision on interest rates in the next few hours today, even though traders hope the rate hike could be on expected lines. Aiding the positive sentiment will be the fall in WTI crude oil prices, which tumbled to $88 a barrel. Also, FIIs remaining net buyers in the last 5-sessions has certainly brought some cheers to the market. Technically, the biggest intraday make-or-break support for Nifty is seen at 17089."

8:34 am: Expert take

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

"The short-term uptrend status of Nifty remains intact and there is no indication of any sharp reversal pattern at the highs. The consolidation with high volatility is likely to continue for the next 1-2 sessions. Immediate support is placed at 17,200 and the strong resistance to be watched at 17,500 levels. A decisive move above the hurdle could pull Nifty towards the next upside trajectory of 17,800 levels."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 66 points to 17,463. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Wednesday

Equity market snapped its six-session rally to close marginally lower on Thursday amid profit booking in banking and energy stocks. Sensex ended 51.73 points lower at 58,298.80 and Nifty dipped 6.15 points to end at 17,382.

BSE Bankex was the top sectoral loser, falling 312 pts to 43,346. Sun Pharma, Nestle, Infosys, Dr Reddy's, Wipro and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.46 per cent. NTPC, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Power Grid and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top losers, falling up to 3.10 per cent.