Share Market Live: Sensex rises 280 pts, Nifty above 15,850; Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance top gainers

Stocks in news: Tata Motors, NTPC, Adani Power, Tata Steel and more

9:17 am: Sensex rose 281 points to 53,415 and Nifty gained 66 points to 15,877 in early trade .

8:45 AM: Expert take

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "There are lots of signals from markets: Brent crude crashed to near $100 a barrel, dollar index rose above 106, rupee again depreciated to an all-time low, euro is at 20-year low to the dollar and, perhaps most importantly from Indian market perspective, FIIs turned buyers after a long gap. While crude crash along with corrections in other commodities like metals is a bearish signal indicating increasing possibility of recession in the US, commodity crash is positive for the Indian economy and FIIs turning buyers is a bullish signal for Indian equity market. It is important to watch whether these signals are one offs or will they sustain. With valuations reaching fair levels, investors can buy high-quality stocks in a calibrated manner. Stocks that FPIs sell like financials and IT are good segments to bet now."

8:34 am: Expert take

Palak Kothari, Senior Technical Analyst, Choice Broking

"Nifty may find support around 15,650 levels while on the upside 16,000 may act as an immediate hurdle crossing above the same can show upside rally. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 33,400 levels while resistance at 34,500 levels."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher as SGX Nifty rose 30 points to 15,796. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

Benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday as fag-end selling in FMCG, banking and IT stocks and weak opening in European stock markets affected investor sentiment. Sensex declined 100.42 points to settle at 53,134.35. During the day, it jumped 631.16 points or 1.18 per cent to 53,865.93. Nifty also gave up intra-day gains and fell 24.50 points to 15,810.85.