Share Market Live: Sensex rises 280 pts, Nifty above 17,750; IndusInd, Titan gain

The Indian market opened higher today. Sensex rose 270 points to 59,355 and Nifty gained 78 pts to 17,683 in early trade. Market managed to close in the green in a highly volatile session on Wednesday. Sensex rose 54 points to 59,085 and Nifty ended 30 pts higher at 17,607. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 15 ended in the green today. IndusInd Bank, NTPC, L&T, ICICI Bank and PowerGrid were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.86 per cent. Tata Steel, TCS, Titan and Sun Pharma were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 0.93 per cent. Mid-cap and small-cap indices on BSE gained 199 points and 203 points, respectively.

Here's a look at live market updates today.

10:50 am: Why RBL Bank shares rose 34% in the last three sessions

Shares of RBL Bank gained over 5 per cent in early trade today after College Retirement Equity Fund bought 45,84,678 shares or 0.7 per cent stake in the lender. RBL Bank stock rose 5.03 per cent to Rs 128.40 against the previous close of Rs 122.25 on BSE. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 74.15 on June 20, 2022 and a 52-week high of Rs 221.20 on November 10, 2021.

In a year, the share has lost 20.68 per cent and risen 0.83 per cent since the beginning of this year. Total 28.14 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 35.20 crore. Market cap of the lender rose to Rs 7,580.87 crore on BSE.

9:53 am: Top gainers

HUL, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti ar the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.20 per cent.

9:42 am: Expert take

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"The resilience of the Indian market even amidst global volatility can be attributed mainly to two factors: One, the strong growth momentum in the economy and two, the steady FII flows even when the Dollar has been appreciating. The FII inflows are steady since the market perception is that the dollar has peaked. So the near-term texture of the market is likely to remain 'buy on dips.'"

9:20 am: Opening update

Sensex rises 270 points to 59,355 and Nifty gains 78 pts to 17,683.

8:10 am: Expert Take

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

"Technically, post sharp reversal formation, the Nifty is witnessing a range bound activity, while on intraday charts, it has formed a higher bottom formation, which supports the continuation of a pullback rally in the near future. For traders, 17,500 would be the sacrosanct support zone and above which, the index could rally till 17,700-17,750. On the flip side, the bullish sentiment could change if the index trades below 17,500 and below the same the index could retest 17,400-17,350 level."

8:00 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 83 points to 17,699. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

7:55 am: Market on Wednesday

