Share Market Live: Sensex rises 300 pts, Nifty above 17,750; M&M, Asian Paints top gainers

The Indian market opened higher today. Sensex rose 339 points to 59,802 and Nifty climbed 77.55 pts to 17,775 in early trade. The stock market ended higher on Friday, led by positive global cues. Sensex rose 130 points to 59,462 and Nifty closed 40 points higher at 17,699.

Here's a look at live market updates today.

10:06 am: Expert take

Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"We are keen on opening this week with eyes set on 18200, but would remain watchful though on approach to 17835, the congestion point discussed on Friday. Inability to clear or float above the same after the initial burst could be seen as a sign of weakness setting in, but we would wait for push below 17660 before switching sides."

8:45 am: Expert Take

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities "We believe that, due to the temporary overbought situation, we could see range-bound activity in the near future. on the higher side, the immediate hurdle would be 17,900-18,000/(60,000-60,300 on the BSE). On the downside, 17,400-17,300/(58,500-58,200 on BSE) could be the key supports level for the positional traders. For traders, buying on dips and sell on rallies could be the ideal strategy.”

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 53 points to 17,838. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

The stock market ended higher on Friday, led by positive global cues. Sensex rose 130 points to 59,462 and Nifty closed 40 points higher at 17,699. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 13 ended in the green. NTPC, Tata Steel and PowerGrid were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.26 per cent. Infosys, Maruti Suzuki and L&T were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.56 per cent.