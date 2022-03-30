Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 350 points, Nifty crosses 17,400; Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Nestle top gainers

The Indian equity market opened in the green today amid positive global cues. Equity benchmark Sensex opened 345 points higher at 58,289 and Nifty gained 92 points to 17,418.

What's next? Here are the latest updates!

9:20 am: Market opening

Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India and Asian Paints were the top gainers on Sensex. Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and NTPC were the sole Sensex losers falling up to 1.53%.

8:30 am: Expert quote

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities said, "Nifty mostly will aim to strengthen higher on backdrop of recent fall in oil prices as investors will continue to monitor developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and consider tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve in the year ahead. Technically, positive bias as long as Nifty holds above its 200 DMA at 17053 mark. Nifty bears will look to sharpen their claws only below the 17053 mark."

8:25 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 35.47 crore on March 29, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 1713.31 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open in the green today as SGX Nifty was trading 149 points higher at 17,527. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:10 am: Market on Tuesday

Indian equity market ended higher for the second straight session, led by gains in consumer durables and pharma shares. Sensex rose 350 points to end at 57,943 and Nifty gained 103 points to 17,325. HDFC, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma and HDFC Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.06%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 20 ended in the red.

ITC, IndusInd Bank, Maruti and SBI were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 0.99%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 20 ended in the green.