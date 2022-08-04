Share Market Live: Sensex rises 350 pts, Nifty nears 17,500; Infosys, IndusInd top gainers

The Indian market opened higher today. Sensex rose 353 pts to 58,704 and Nifty gained 97 pts to 17,484 in early trade.Sensex closed 214 points higher at 58,350 and Nifty ended at 17,388, up 42 points on Wednesday. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 17 ended in the green. Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, Titan, Asian Paints, and ICICI Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.97 per cent. Maruti, Sun Pharma and Kotak Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.29 per cent.

Stocks in news: Vodafone Idea, Adani Wilmar, Bharti Airtel, InterGlobe Aviation and more

Here's a look at live market updates today.

9:17 am: Market update

Sensex rises 353 pts to 58,704 and Nifty gains 97 pts to 17,484 in early trade.

8:34 am: Expert take

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities

"The index needs to close above 38,200 for a continuation of the uptrend towards the level of the 38,500-38,700 zone. The index downside support stands at 37,500 and if breached will witness further selling pressure towards the 37,000 zone. The index will give a clear direction once a policy is announced."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 44 points to 17,483. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Wednesday

Indian market closed higher for the sixth straight session in highly volatile trade led by gains in IT stocks. Sensex closed 214 points higher at 58,350 and Nifty ended at 17,388, up 42 points. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 17 ended in the green.

Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, Titan, Asian Paints, and ICICI Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.97 per cent. Maruti, Sun Pharma and Kotak Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.29 per cent.

Mid-cap and small-cap indices fell 147 points and 78 points, respectively.