Share Market Live: Sensex rises 400 pts, Nifty nears 16,200; Infosys, TechM top gainers

The Indian market opened higher today. Sensex rose 427 points to 54,187 and Nifty gained 144 points to 16,193 in early trade. Sensex gained 344 points to close at 53,760 and Nifty rose 110.55 points to 16,049.20 in the previous session. Hindustan Unilever, Titan, Maruti, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.87 per cent.

Tata Steel, Power Grid, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Dr Reddy's and Axis Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.70 per cent.

Here's a look at live market updates today.

9:17 am: Sensex rose 427 points to 54,187 and Nifty gained 144 points to 16,193 in early trade.

9:10 am: V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"High volatility in the market is likely to continue in the near-term with erratic action from FIIs (FIIs bought on 3 days this month and sold on other days) and sustained buying on dips by retail and DIIs. A significant market trend is the change in leadership from IT and banking to consumption driven FMCG and autos. The 6-month Nifty IT index return is - 31.79% and the Nifty Bank Index is down 9.61% during this period. In sharp contrast to this, Nifty FMCG Index is up 9.74% and Nifty Auto Index is up by 6.17% during this period. IT is weak on fears of a possible US recession impacting tech spending by companies. Leading bank stocks are weak due to sustained FII selling, in spite of their improving fundamentals. FMCG and autos are benefiting from the recent commodity price crash. Capital goods also are doing well on improving capex prospects. Investors can consider slightly restructuring their portfolios in the light of the leadership changes in the market."

8:34 am: Expert take

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal

"On the domestic front, monsoon is progressing well with rains being 13% surplus which can boost rural economy. As the results season gains momentum, more stock specific action would be seen in the market. Going ahead, market is likely to continue its range bound movement as the tug of war continues between global and domestic cues."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 153 points to 16,193. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

Benchmark indices snapped four days of losing streak led by gains in auto, capital goods and consumer durables shares. Sensex gained 344 points to close at 53,760 and Nifty rose 110.55 points to 16,049.20. Hindustan Unilever, Titan, Maruti, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.87 per cent. Tata Steel, Power Grid, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Dr Reddy's and Axis Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.70 per cent.