Share Market Live: Sensex rises 450 points, Nifty nears 16,300; Piramal Enterprises slips 7%

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 89 points to 16,265. The market snapped its three-session losing streak on May 26 in a highly volatile session. Sensex rose 503 points to 54,252 and Nifty gained 144 points to 16,170. Tata Steel SBI, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 5.27 percent. Sun Pharma, RIL, HUL, and L&T were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.16 percent.

Here's what to expect on Dalal Street today.

Stocks in news: Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, Berger Paints, Muthoot Finance and more

10:29 am: Page Industries stock gains over 8% post Q4 earnings

Shares of Page Industries rose 8.43 percent to Rs 45,175 against the previous close of Rs 41665. Profit after tax rose 65 percent year-on-year to Rs 190.5 crore in Q4. Revenues climbed 26.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,111 crore.

9:59 AM : EXPERT TAKE

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "Market data indicate that the weakness in the US market is coming to an end. The Fed minutes suggest pausing by year end after front- loading rate hikes. Also, there are indications of the US economy slowing down which will enable the Fed to be less hawkish than the market discounted."

"FPI selling, the main trigger for the market weakness in India, is showing signs of exhaustion. DII and retail buying and overwhelming FPI selling along with short covering can trigger a near-term rally. High quality large-caps can stage a rally. Leading banks are safe bets," he added.

9:35 am: Piramal Enterprises stock slips 7% post Q4 earnings

Piramal Enterprises Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 150.53 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 510.39 crore in the year-go period. The stock is trading 7 per cent lower at Rs 1727 against the previous close of Rs 1855.90 on BSE.

9:22 am: Expert take

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said, "Indian markets finished a volatile session higher on Thursday - the last day of the May series of derivatives. Gains across most sectors pushed the headline indices higher, helping them halt a three-day-long losing streak. Today, benchmark indices are likely to make optimistic start tracking strength across global markets. Traders may take note of a private report that the Reserve Bank will opt for a larger, 0.50 per cent, hike in key rates at its next monetary policy review in June to protect medium term economic stability in face of the uncomfortable inflation situation. There will be some reaction in auto and insurance industry stocks as the ministry of road transport and highways revised base premium rates for third-party insurance of vehicles for the first time since the onset of Covid-19. The US markets ended higher on Thursday after optimistic retail earnings outlooks and waning concerns about overly aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve put investors in a buying mood. Asian markets are trading in green on Friday thanks to strong results from regional tech firms and US retailers."

9:17 am: Market opens higher

Sensex rises 457 points to 54,709 and Nifty gains 126 points to 16,296.

8:46 am: Expert take

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities said, "On daily charts, Nifty has formed a long leg Hammer formation which supports further uptrend from the current levels. For the trend following traders, 16,050-16,000 would act as a key support zone. Trading above the same, the index could rally up to 16300-16375. On the flip side, below 16000, uptrends would be vulnerable. Below which, bulls may prefer to exit out from the trading long positions. Below 16000, the index could retest the level of 15,900-15,850.”



8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 89 points to 16,265. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Thursday

The Indian market snapped its three-session losing streak on May 26 in a highly volatile session. Sensex rose 503 points to 54,252 and Nifty gained 144 points to 16,170. Tata Steel SBI, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 5.27 percent. Sun Pharma, RIL, HUL, and L&T were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.16 percent.