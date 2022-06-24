Share Market Live: Sensex rises 500 pts, Nifty above 15,700; IndusInd Bank, HUL top gainers

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 94 points to 15,658. On Thursday, market ended higher led by gains in auto and IT shares amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose 443 points to 52,265 and Nifty ended 143 points higher at 15,556. The market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 239.64 lakh crore against Rs 237.19 lakh crore in the previous session.

Stocks in news: Vodafone Idea, Thermax, Tata Motors, Vedanta and more

Here's a look at live market updates today.

9:27 am: Expert take

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

"The US markets ended higher on Thursday fueled by strong performance from defensive and tech shares that outweighed declines for economically sensitive groups as worries persisted about a potential recession. Asian markets are trading in green on Friday following a strong session in the US overnight. On the technical front 15,450 and 16,000 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty, 33,200 and 34,000 are immediate support and resistance, respectively."

9:19 am: Market opens higher

Sensex rose 537 points to 52,802 and Nifty gained 156 points to 15,712.

8:34 am: Expert take

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities

"Nifty trend remains weak with resistance seen at 15,870 - unless the same is crossed expect weakness to continue. Short-term volatility continues to remain high. Broadly expect pressure to continue while limited stock-specific risk definable opportunities are available. Select Auto, banking, and Midcap energy stocks look attractive from a risk perspective. Expect selling pressure to continue in the metals space."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

Maruti, M&M, Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 6.33 per cent. Reliance, NTPC, PowerGrid and UltraTech Cements were the Sensex losers, falling up to 1.62 per cent.