Share Market Live: Sensex rises 500 pts, Nifty nears 16,800; Bajaj twins top gainers

The Indian market opened higher today. Sensex rose 512 points to 56,328 and Nifty gained 141 points to 16,783. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market. On Wednesday, the Indian market ended higher. Sensex ended 547.83 points higher at 55,816 and Nifty gained 158 points to 16,641. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 259.71 lakh crore today.

Mid cap and small cap indices rose 209 points and 100 points, respectively.

Banking, capital goods and pharma shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices rising 447 points, 484 points and 383 points, respectively. Market breadth was positive with 1,755 stocks ending higher against 1,565 stocks falling on BSE. 145 shares were unchanged.

10:45 am: Bajaj Finance shares zoom 9% on record profit in Q1



Bajaj Finance shares climbed over 9 per cent today after the non-banking finance company's profit more than doubled to Rs 2,596 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 against a net profit of Rs 1,002 crore in the year-ago period.

Bajaj Finance stock touched an intraday high of Rs 6,995, rising 9.40% on BSE. Bajaj Finance stock is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The share was the top gainer on both Sensex and Nifty today. On Nifty the stock was trading 9.18 per cent higher at Rs 6,983.35 against the previous close of Rs 6,396.35.

10:19 AM: SpiceJet shares tank 9% after DGCA imposes restrictions on flight operations

SpiceJet share price fell over 9 per cent today after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed the airline to restrict flight departures to 50 per cent for the next eight weeks following a number of technical snags. SpiceJet share price fell 9.66 per cent to Rs 34.6 compared to the previous close of Rs 38.30 on BSE. The small cap stock opened with a loss of 6.01 per cent at Rs 36 today. SpiceJet share has lost 52.66 per cent in last one year and fallen 47.65 per cent since the beginning of this year.

The airline's stock is trading lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. Total 3.78 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.34 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2,145.40 crore.

9:49 am: Bajaj Finance top Sensex gainer after Q1 earnings

Shares of Bajaj Finance gained up to 8.31 percent to Rs 6,925 against the previous close of Rs 6,393.75 on BSE.

9:18 am: Market update

Sensex rises 512 points to 56,328 and Nifty gains 141 points to 16,783 in early trade.

8:36 am: Expert take

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

"A volatile session is expected on Thursday as the street will react to Fed outcome and July F&O expiry turmoil. Also, commanding attention will also be US Q2 GDP to be released on July 28. The July F&O series expiry on Thursday shall also keep markets volatile. Technically speaking, the biggest support to watch for Nifty will be at its today's intraday low at 16,439 mark. Expect a waterfall of selling below 16,439 mark, while confirmation of major strength only above Nifty's 200 DMA at 17,034 mark."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 96 points to 16,758. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Wednesday

The Indian market ended higher in the previous session. Sensex ended 547.83 points higher at 55,816 and Nifty gained 158 points to 16,641. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 259.71 lakh crore.