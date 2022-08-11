Share Market Live: Sensex rises 550 pts, Nifty scales 17,700; TechM, Wipro top gainers

The Indian market opened higher today. Sensex rises 578 points to 59,396 and Nifty gains 160 points to 17,695. The stock market ended on a flat note on Wednesday, led by a fall in consumer durables and information technology shares. Sensex slipped 35 points to 58,817 and Nifty gained 9 points to 17,534

Here's a look at live market updates today.

9:34 am: Sensex gainers

Tech Mahindra, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, TCS, Infosys are the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.06 per cent.

9:30 am: Expert take

Tirthankar Das, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking

"On the technical front, Nifty formed a hanging man pattern on the daily chart indicating of a possible halt in the rally however higher high low formation remains perfectly in place and has been sustaining decisively above the crucial 17,500 mark reinstating that trend is likely to remain positive. Momentum oscillator though are trading in overbought price conditions, but no signs of exhaustion can be seen yet rather had been supportive with weekly RSI breached past the 6-months falling trend line. Market breadth has seen remarkable improvement, indicating broader market participation across sectors. Classical theorist can claim that there has been a falling channel breakout and is likely to head higher towards the 17900 levels as it is 80% retracement of entire decline off October 2021 to June low (18600-15200). Thus during the Nifty is likely to witness a gap-up opening while maintaining higher high-low and intraday dip towards 17450-17500 need to be hunted for creating long position for the target of 17900."

9:27 am: Expert take

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"US inflation data at 8.5% in July will be a near-term boost to markets. Many market experts believe that the peaks of inflation and Fed hawkishness are behind us. The next Fed rate hike is, therefore, likely to be 50 bps and not 75 bps. This also increases the probability of a soft landing in the US. The near-term texture of the market is likely to be bullish. But this need not sustain for two reasons. One, market valuations are high and this will attract profit booking. Two, details of the US inflation data reveals that inflation is unlikely to drift down steadily since wage growth and rents continue to rise. So, the Fed may continue to be hawkish impacting market optimism. The decline in dollar index to below 106 is supportive of more capital flows to emerging markets and India is the outperformer in the EM universe."

9:18 am: Sensex gains 578 points to 59,396 and Nifty rises 160 points to 17,695.

8:45 am: Expert Take

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

"The important moving averages are lying comfortably below the current index value confirming the uptrend again. The trend may remain bullish over the short term as long as it remains above 17,350. However, the rally towards 17,750-17,800 is likely to attract selling pressure at the higher levels."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 195 points to 17,741. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Wednesday

The stock market ended on a flat note, led by a fall in consumer durables and information technology shares. Sensex slipped 35 points to 58,817 and Nifty gained 9 points to 17,534. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 18 ended in the red. Mid-cap and small-cap indices on BSE lost 31 points and 27 points, respectively. Capital goods and metal stocks were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices zooming 391 points and 347 points, respectively.