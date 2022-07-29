Share Market Live: Sensex rises 550 pts, Nifty scales 17K; Bajaj twins top gainers

The Indian market opened higher today. Sensex rose 559 points to 57,417 and Nifty gained 165 points to 17,094 in early trade.

Benchmark indices ended higher for the second straight session on Thursday led by heavy buying in Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv shares amid a mixed trend in the global equity markets.

Sensex jumped 1,041.47 points to end at 56,857.79 and Nifty advanced 287.80 points to 16,929.60. Mid cap and small cap indices rose 221 points and 171 points, respectively.

9:36 am: Sensex gainers

Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and M&M are the top Sensex gainers , rising up to 3.89 per cent in early trade.

9:19 am: Market opens

Sensex rises 559 points to 57,417 and Nifty gains 165 points to 17,094 in early trade.

8:34 am: Expert take

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

"Nifty has formed a third back-to-back upgap since July 15. None of the earlier two upgaps have been filled so far suggesting the strength of the upward thrust. The large move up suggests that FPIs have now again started to come back into India in a big way as the uncertainty over rate hikes is behind us for the time being. 17,092-17,132 band is the next resistance for the Nifty while 16,752 remains a support for the near term."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 192 points to 17,139. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Thursday

Banking and IT shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices zooming 729 points, and 709 points, respectively. The BSE metal index too rose 317 points to 17,391.