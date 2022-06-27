Share Market Live: Sensex rises 600 pts, Nifty nears 18,900 on positive global cues

The Indian market opened higher today. Sensex rose 616 points to 53,344 and Nifty gained 182 points to 15,882 in early trade. The market ended higher for the second straight session on June 24 amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose 462 points to 52,727 and Nifty gained 142 points to 15,699. The market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 242.21 lakh crore against Rs 239.64 lakh crore in the previous session.

M&M, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, HUL, and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.28 per cent. TechM, Infosys, HCL Tech and TCS were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.03 per cent.

Stocks in news: Zomato, Federal Bank, Tata Power, Axis Bank and more

Here's a look at live market updates today.

9:37 am: Expert take

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services

"The jury is still out on whether this is a bear market or a corrective phase in a long-term bull market. After falling into bear market territory, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 have smartly bounced back and this is getting reflected in other markets too. The 3% bounce back in S&P last Friday indicates that pullbacks can be sharp and the consequent short-covering can surprise on the upside.

A significant development last week was the sharp 4.3 per cent cut in the Bloomberg commodity index. If this trend sustains, inflation expectations will come down, enabling central banks to go a bit slow on tightening, and achieving a soft landing for the US economy. The near-term fall in commodity prices is beneficial for commodity users like autos whose prospects are looking up."

9:33 am: FPIs pull out Rs 46,000 crore from Indian equities in June so far

Foreign investors continue to desert Indian equity markets and pulled out close to Rs 46,000 crore so far this month following monetary policy tightening by the Reserve Bank and US Federal Reserve, high oil prices and volatile rupee.

The net outflow by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from equities reached Rs 2.13 lakh crore unitll now in 2022, data with depositories showed.

Given the policy normalisation narrative by the US Fed and other major central banks, coupled with high oil prices and volatile Rupee, FPIs are likely to stay away from emerging market assets, Hitesh Jain, Lead Analyst - Institutional Equities, Yes Securities, said. READ MORE



9:31 am: Asian stocks up on Wall St gains; Nikkei, Kospi rise over 1%

Stocks gained in Asia on Monday amid improved risk sentiment after Wall Street rebounded strongly at the end of last week as oil prices eased, tempering fears of prolonged inflation and the accompanying aggressive Federal Reserve tightening.

Japan's Nikkei rallied 1.04%, while Australia's benchmark jumped 1.69%. Chinese blue chips rose 0.54% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 1.46%. South Korea's Kospi gained 1.65%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares rose 1.31%. READ MORE

9:22 am: Adani Group raises Rs 6,071 cr debt for Kutch Copper from SBI, others

The Adani Group said it has raised debt of Rs 6,071 crore for the first phase of the Kutch Copper Limited project. Kutch Copper, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises (AEL), is setting up a greenfield copper refinery project for the production of refined copper of 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in two phases.

9:17 am: Market opens

Sensex rises 616 points to 53,344 and Nifty gains 182 points to 15,882.

8:34 am: Expert take

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services

"Mirroring a firm trend in the global market and in response to declining commodity prices, the domestic market maintained its positive trend. The up-move was supported by broad-based buying except in IT which remained under pressure post the downgrade of earnings forecast by Accenture. We expect the market to showcase similar short-term rebounds until fresh trigger fuels the global concerns."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 198 points to 15,899. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

The market ended higher for the second straight session on June 24 amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose 462 points to 52,727 and Nifty gained 142 points to 15,699. The market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 242.21 lakh crore against Rs 239.64 lakh crore in the previous session.