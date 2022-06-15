Share Market Live: Sensex rises 74 points; Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance top gainers

The Indian market opened higher today as Sensex rose 74 points to 52,767. Sensex ended 153 points lower at 52,693 and Nifty fell 75 points to 15,699 on Tuesday. Investors remained cautious ahead of the crucial Federal Reserve meeting outcome, which will be announced on June 15.

Here's a look at live market updates today.

9:16 am: Sensex rises 74 points to 52,767 and Nifty gains 11 points to 15,743 in early trade.

9:00 am: Preopening comment by Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities

"Domestic equities may see a subdued opening in view of a lacklustre trend in the overnight US markets and sluggish trend in the SGX Nifty. However, expect bears to remain in control if Nifty's closes below its biggest intraday support at 15611. The bullish trend is possible only after Nifty crosses its biggest hurdle of 16117 mark. All eyes will be on the FOMC June policy meeting outcome with focus on the magnitude of the rate increase. Also, FII selling in the domestic market and crude oil prices above $1213 a barrel will continue to weigh on investors' sentiment."

8:32 am: Suvodeep Rakshit Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities on CPI inflation

"The moderation in May CPI inflation was led primarily by a favorable base and sequential slowdown in core inflation. Headline inflation was aided by a sharp decline in rural inflation; mostly on a favorable base. While we expect inflation to have peaked in April, the persistence of geopolitical tensions and elevated global commodity prices are likely to keep the decline in inflation slow. We maintain our FY2023E average CPI inflation estimate at 6.5% in FY2023E. We continue to expect the RBI to frontload its rate actions and pencil in further repo rate hikes of 85 bps in the rest of FY2023 (including 35 bps hike in the August policy) and a CRR hike of 50 bps by end-FY2023."

8:26 am: Expert take

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd "Technically, after a sharp decline, the Nifty is consolidating in the range of 15,700- 15,850. The short-term formation is still on the weak side. And we are of the view that if the index slips below the level of 15,700, it could hit 15,600-15,550 levels. On the flip side, 15,850 would act as an immediate hurdle for the bulls above which it could move up to 15,950-16,000."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty fell 7 points to 15,714. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

The Indian equity market fell for the third consecutive session on Tuesday amid negative global cues. Sensex ended 153 points lower at 52,693 and Nifty fell 75 points to 15,699 in the second trading session of this week. Investors remained cautious ahead of the crucial Federal Reserve meeting outcome, which will be announced on June 15.