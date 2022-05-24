Share Market Live: Sensex slips 200 pts, Nifty below 16,150; Zomato gains 18%

The Indian market opened higher today amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose 121 points to 54,409 and Nifty gained 24 points to 16,238 in early trade.

On Monday, the Indian equity market ended flat in a highly volatile session. Sensex closed 37.78 points or 0.07 per cent lower at 54,288.61. The broader NSE Nifty declined 51.45 points or 0.32 per cent to close at 16,214.70.

Tata Steel was the top Sensex loser, slipping 12.53 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, ITC, Power Grid, HDFC, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, and Reliance Industries.

M&M, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top sectoral gainers, rising up to 4.14 per cent.

10:20 am: Indices turn red

Sensex slips 231 points to 54,056 and Nifty loses 82 points to 16,132 in early trade.

10:00 am: Delhivery stock makes flat market debut, lists at 1.68% premium to issue price

Shares of logistics services provider Delhivery listed at a premium of 1.68 per cent today against the IPO issue price. The company offered its shares in a price band of Rs 462 to Rs 487. The stock listed at Rs 495.20 on NSE. Market cap of Delhivery stood at Rs 35,877 crore. Total 3.68 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 18.24 crore on NSE. ALSO READ

9:16 am: Zomato zooms 18% post Q4 earnings

Shares of Zomato rose over 18 per cent in early trade despite the food delivery giant reporting widening of its consolidated net loss in the last quarter. The large cap stock gained 18.6 percent to Rs 67.6 against the previous close of Rs 57 on BSE.

9:15 am: Sensex rises 121 points to 54,409 and Nifty gains 24 points to 16,238 in early trade.

8:56 am: Expert quote

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities said, "Tracking overnight recovery in US markets and SGX Nifty flirting above the dotted lines, domestic indices are set to open on a firm note. Some constructive buying is quite likely on media reports that President Joe Biden has suggested that he might lift tariffs on Chinese goods. All eyes will be on the speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell scheduled for Tuesday. The FOMC minutes later on Wednesday will provide cues on the central bank's rate-hike path. The second reading of 1st -quarter U.S GDP will trickle out on Thursday. Last 2-days technical indicators do suggest directional strength as Nifty could aim to move higher and consolidate near the 16411-16657 hurdle zone. We believe, Nifty has hit the market bottom, and it makes sense to buy at current levels."

8:35 am : Delhivery

The firm will make its stock market debut today.

8:32 am : Global markets

Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as relief at a rally on Wall Street was quickly soured by a slide in U.S. stock futures, while the euro held near one-month highs as odds narrowed on a July rate rise by the ECB.

After ending Monday firmer, Nasdaq futures lost 1.4%, with traders blaming an earnings warning from Snap which saw shares in the Snapchat owner tumble 28%.

S&P 500 futures also slipped 0.8%, surrendering some of Monday's 1.8% bounce.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 29 points to 16,205. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Monday

Sensex closed 37.78 points or 0.07 per cent lower at 54,288.61. The broader NSE Nifty declined 51.45 points or 0.32 per cent to close at 16,214.70.