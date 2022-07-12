Share Market Live: Sensex slips 300 pts, Nifty at 16,100; rupee hits record low

The Indian market opened lower today. Sensex declined 305 points to 54,090 and Nifty slipped 108 points to 16,107. On Monday, the Indian market closed lower amid high volatility in the last hour of trade. Benchmark indices fell after three days of gain on heavy selling in IT stocks and weak trends in the global markets. Sensex declined 86.61 points or 0.16 per cent to end at 54,395.23. Nifty slipped 4.60 points or 0.03 per cent to close at 16,216.

9:28 am: Rupee hits record low of 79.55 per dollar. On Monday, On Monday, rupee fell 22 paise to close at a fresh lifetime low of 79.48 against the US dollar.

9:20 am: Sensex declined 305 points to 54,090 and Nifty slipped 108 points to 16,107 in early trade today.

9:14 am: Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities

"Caution will be the buzzword for today's trading as overnight US benchmark indices faltered while SGX Nifty and other Asian gauges too have retreated sharply in early trades. While there seems to be no respite from FII selling, DIIs too joined the bandwagon and offloaded shares in yesterday's trades, selling to the tune of Rs 170 crore and 297 crore, respectively. Although the selling was not that aggressive but it's enough to dent bullish sentiments. The technical indicators can accelerate towards south only if Nifty slips below 16,027 mark, while hurdle is seen at 16,500 zone."

8:34 am: Expert take

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

"The short-term uptrend status of Nifty remains intact, and the market is taking temporary halt before showing further up move in the near term. Hence, the current range movement within 16,100-16,250 levels is likely to extended for the next session. A sustainable move above 16,300 could be viewed as strengthening of upside momentum."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 132 points to 16,066. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Monday

