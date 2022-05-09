Share Market LIVE: Sensex tanks over 500 pts, Nifty below 16,250; RIL drops 3%

Good morning!

It was a tough week for the investors on Dalal Street as the equity benchmarks crashed nearly 4 per cent amid weak global cues, rising concern over inflation, foreign fund outflows and a surprise interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) weighted sentiment.

Sensex and Nifty ended deep in the red on Friday, weighed down by a selloff in US markets as investors were worried that higher interest rates the Federal Reserve was using in its fight against inflation could derail the economy.

Sensex ended 866 points lower at 54,835 and Nifty lost 271 points to 16,411 in the last trading session of this week. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 2225.29 points, or 3.90 per cent, to 54835.58 during the week gone by. Likewise, the 50-share NSE Nifty index slipped 691.30 points or 4.04 per cent to 16,411.25.

10:05 am: Campus Activewear stock makes stellar market debut, lists at 23% premium to issue price

Shares of Campus Activewear made a strong market debut today, listing at a premium of 23.28 per cent at Rs 360 on NSE against the IPO issue price. The company offered its shares in a price band of Rs 278-292. Market cap of Campus Activewear stood at Rs 10,955 crore. Total 84.91 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 305.69 crore on NSE.

On BSE, the stock listed at Rs 355, 21.58 per cent higher to the IPO price.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 10,803 crore. Total 3.222 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 11.44 crore on the BSE.

The IPO was held from December April 26 to April 28. The share sale was subscribed 51.75 times on the final day of bidding.

9:30 am: Rupee extends losses, hits record low of 77.40

9:25 am: Sensex tumbles over 800 points

9:16 am: Sensex tanks over 650 pts, Nifty below 16,250

Sensex opened over 650 lower at 54,155.33 and Nifty also tanked 190 points to 16,218.85 amid weak global cues.

Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank were the top losers on Sensex.

8:30 am: Global updates

Wall Street's main indexes extended losses on Friday as investors worried that the Federal Reserve will need to be more aggressive than expected in raising interest rates to combat inflation.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq registered its lowest close since 2020, notching a fifth straight weekly loss, its longest losing streak since the fourth quarter of 2012. The S&P 500 also posted its fifth straight weekly loss, its longest string of weekly losses since the second quarter of 2011.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 32,899.37, the S&P 500 lost 23.53 points, or 0.57 percent, to 4,123.34 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 173.03 points, or 1.4 percent, to 12,144.66.

Asian markets got off to a shaky start on Monday as US stock futures took an early skid on rate worries, while a tightening lockdown in Shanghai stoked concerns about global economic growth and possible recession. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3%, and Japan's Nikkei 1.2 percent.

8:15 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a negative note today as SGX Nifty was trading lower at 16,217.80.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:10 am: Market on Friday

Indian market nosedived on Friday with Sensex closing below the 55,000-mark amid a sell-off in global markets. Unabated foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices also weighed on sentiment. Sensex ended 866 points lower at 54,835 and Nifty lost 271 points to 16,411 in the last trading session of this week.

Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle, Wipro, HDFC, Infosys, HDFC Bank and UltraTech Cement were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 4.91 per cent.

Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, ITC, SBI and NTPC were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.21 percent.

Investor wealth declined by Rs 4.32 lakh crore to Rs 255.32 lakh crore today against Rs 259.64 lakh crore in the previous session. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 25 ended in the red.

The market breadth was negative with 835 shares trading higher against 2,519 stocks falling in the red. 106 shares were unchanged. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices crashed 485 points and 581 points, respectively.