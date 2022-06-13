Share Market update: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 309 points to 15,875. The market came under selling pressure on Friday, tracking deep losses in IT, finance, banking and energy stocks amid widespread selling in the global markets.

8:23 am: Expert take

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities

"On the weekly charts, the index has formed a long bearish candle indicating further downtrend from the current levels. If the Nifty falls below 16,150, it could slip up to 16,000-15,850 levels. On the flip side, a fresh pullback rally is possible only after the 16,300 breakouts. Above which, the index could move up to 16,400-16,500."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

The market came under selling pressure, tracking deep losses in IT, finance, banking and energy stocks amid widespread selling in the global markets. Sensex crashed 1,016 points to 54,303 and Nifty declined 276 points to 16,201 in the last trading session of the previous week.

Kotak Bank was the top Sensex loser, falling about 4 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, HDFC twins, Reliance Industries, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and TCS.

Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's, Titan and IndusInd Bank were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 0.78 per cent.