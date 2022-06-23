Share Market update: Sensex rises 443 pts, Nifty ends above 15,550; Maruti, M&M top gainers

The Indian ended higher today. Sensex rose 443 points to 52,265 and Nifty ended 143 points higher at 15,556. Market ended lower on June 22 amid negative global cues. Sensex fell 709 points to 51,822 and Nifty ended 225 points lower at 15,413. Tata Steel, Wipro, Reliance, and IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 5.24 per cent. TCS, HUL, PowerGrid and Maruti were the Sensex gainers, rising up to 0.31 per cent. All 19 BSE sectoral indices ended in the red.

3:30 pm: CLOSING UPDATE

Sensex rises 443 points to 52,265 and Nifty zooms 143 points to 15,556.

2:45 pm: Bajaj Auto stock gains 3% as board to consider share buyback on June 27

Bajaj Auto stock rose over 3 per cent today after the two-wheeler major said its board would meet on June 27 to consider a proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares.

The stock of Bajaj Auto climbed 3.14 per cent to Rs 3,747.60 against the previous close of Rs 3,629.80 on BSE. The auto stock opened higher at Rs 3,960 on BSE.READ MORE

2:36 pm: Allsec, Quess Corp shares rise up to 12% as boards approves merger

Shares of Allsec Technologies and Quess Corp zoomed up to 12 per cent today on a merger announcement. "The Board of Directors of Allsec Technologies and Quess Corp in their respective meetings held on June 22, 2022 have approved the Scheme of Amalgamation which inter alia provides for the merger of Allsec into Quess (Scheme)," Allsec said.

Reacting to the development, Allsec Technologies stock touched an intraday high of Rs 482.45, rising 11.94 per cent on BSE.

Shares of Quess Corp too gained 4.32 per cent to Rs 642.9 against the previous close of Rs 616.25. Allsec Technologies stock touched an intraday high of Rs 482.45, rising 11.94 per cent on BSE.READ MORE

2:20 pm: Greenlam Industries stock zooms 8% after firm buys facility of Bloom Dekor

Shares of Greenlam Industries zoomed over 8 per cent today after the firm acquired the laminate manufacturing facility of Gujarat-based Bloom Dekor Limited for Rs 36 crore.

Greenlam Industries shares touched an intraday high of Rs 345.05, rising 8.17 per cent on BSE. The stock opened 2.05 per cent higher at Rs 325.55 against the previous close of Rs 319.

Greenlam Industries stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

1:20 pm: These stocks of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Ashish Kacholia slipped up to 60% in 8 months; worth a look?

Stocks owned by the idols of Dalal Street including Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna and Ashish Kacholia retreated up to 60 per cent amid the ongoing correction in the domestic equity market since October 19, 2021, when the benchmark equity index BSE Sensex scaled its all-time high of 62245.43. Since then, the 30-share index has cracked nearly 17 per cent till June 22, 2022. On the other hand, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices have lost 22 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively, during the same period. READ MORE

12:54 pm: Top gainers

Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, M&M, Bharti Airtel are the top Sensex gainers rising up to 3.89 per cent.

12:51 pm: Raymond clocks in consolidated revenue worth Rs 6,438 cr in FY21-22

Textiles and fashion retailer Raymond Group said that it has earned a consolidated revenue of Rs 6,438 crore in FY2021-22, up from Rs 3,648 crore in FY2020-21, as per its annual report. The Gautam Singhania-led behemoth raked in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of Rs 881 crore in FY22, an increase of 13.49 per cent from Rs 135 crore in FY21. Raymond's total assets grew from Rs 6,740 crore in FY21 to Rs 7,377 crore in FY22.

12:28 pm: Market trims gains

Sensex rises 188 points to 52,010 and Nifty zooms 67 points to 15,480 in the afternoon session.

11:40 am: Rupee recovers from record low

Recovering from its record low, the rupee inched higher by 9 paise to 78.23 against the US dollar in early morning trade on Thursday.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 78.26 against the American dollar, then inched higher to quote at 78.23, registering a rise of 9 paise from the previous close.

10:40 AM: AGR dues: Vodafone Idea okays exercising option of deferment by four years

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea's board of directors has approved the deferment of AGR-related dues by four years with immediate effect in keeping with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) order issued on June 15, as per an exchange filing. The filing further stated that the amount of AGR-related dues stated in the DoT letter is Rs 8,837 crore and is subject to revision on account of disposals of representations, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Special Audit, and any other outcome of litigation.

10:39 am: Broader market in green zone

Market breadth is positive with 2,196 stocks ending higher against 728 stocks falling on BSE. 109 shares were unchanged.

10:35 am: Market cap rises

The market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 240.05 lakh crore today against Rs 237.19 lakh crore on Wednesday.

10:33 am: Market update

Sensex rises 571 points to 52,393 and Nifty gains 176 points to 15,589

9:29 AM: LATEST UPDATE

Sensex rises 351 points to 52,173 and Nifty gains 110 points to 15,523 in early trade.

9:18 am: Market opens higher

Sensex rises 19 points to 51,841 and Nifty gains 6 points to 15,419.

9:14 am: Expert take

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

"The US markets ended lower on Wednesday as energy shares weighed and investors digested Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on the US central bank's aim to bring down inflation. Asian markets are trading mostly in red on Thursday as investors continued to monitor recession concerns. On the technical front, 15,200 and 15,600 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 32,400 and 33,300 are immediate support and resistance, respectively."

8:34 am: Expert take

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

"Markets have fallen sharply on below normal volumes, suggesting a lack of adequate buying to offset the selling pressure. Now, Nifty has support at 15293-15350 band while on up moves, it could face resistance from 15,565 and later 15,670."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 41 points to 15,438. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

The Indian market ended lower on June 22 amid negative global cues. Sensex fell 709 points to 51,822 and Nifty ended 225 points lower at 15,413. Tata Steel, Wipro, Reliance, and IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 5.24 per cent. TCS, HUL, PowerGrid and Maruti were the Sensex gainers, rising up to 0.31 per cent. All 19 BSE sectoral indices ended in the red.