Share Market update: Sensex tanks 1,456 points, Nifty below 15,800; Bajaj twins top losers

The Indian market opened lower today as Sensex fell 1,310 points to 52,993. The market came under selling pressure on Friday, tracking deep losses in IT, finance, banking and energy stocks amid widespread selling in the global markets.

Sensex crashed 1,016 points to 54,303 and Nifty declined 276 points to 16,201 in the last trading session of the previous week.

3:37 pm: Sensex crashed 1,456 points to 52,846 and Nifty declined 427 points to 15,774 in the first trading session of this week.

2:25 pm: Sensex crashed 1,714 points to 52,588 and Nifty declined 504 points to 15,697 in the late afternoon trade.

Sensex crashed 1,513 points to 52,790 and Nifty declined 447 points to 15,753 in the afternoon session today.

1:14 pm: Stock market crash: Netizens share memes as markets go in red for sixth day

Indian markets hit a morose note on Monday as Sensex crashed over 1,400 points to 52,900 as of 11:35 am. Nifty, on the other hand, dropped over 276 points to 16,201.80 as of 10:30 am. As a result of the bloodbath on Dalal Street, investors lost Rs 5.67 lakh crore of their wealth. READ MORE

Sensex falls 1,426 points to 52,876 and Nifty tanks 412 pts to 15,789 in the afternoon session.

12:06 pm: Monday blues: Sensex tanks over 1,500 pts; what should investors do?

High inflation in the US roiled global markets today including in India, which has remained volatile since Russia started the invasion of Ukraine on February 24 this year. Sensex and Nifty extended losses for the second straight session today, following losses in their US and Asian peers. Sensex tanked 1,569 points intraday to 52,734 today against the previous close of 54,303. Nifty fell up to 452 points to 15,749 against Friday's close of 16,201.READ MORE

10:31 am: Rs 5.67 lakh crore investor wealth lost on D-Street as global markets sink

The Indian market started the week on a negative note today amid weak global cues. Sensex crashed 1,498 points to 52,804 and Nifty declined 429 points to 15,774 in early trade today.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 246.14 lakh crore today against Rs 251.81 lakh crore market cap in the previous session, translating into a loss of Rs 5.67 lakh crore. With today's crash, Sensex is down 9.36 per cent or 5,451 points and Nifty has slumped 1,558 points or 8.98 per cent in 2022.

On the other hand, Sensex has gained 0.61 per cent or 319 points and Nifty has lost 0.07 percent or 11.70 points in a year. READ MORE

9:45 am: Rupee hits record low of 78.29 vs Dollar in early trade

Rupee hit a record low of 78.29 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday. Rupee ended at 77.83 on Friday when it hit its previous low of 77.93 against the American currency. Rupee opened 78.20 against the US currency, and then lost ground to settle at 78.29, a fall of 36 paise since last close. READ MORE

Sensex crashes 1,460 points to 52,843 and Nifty down 417 points to 15,784 in early trade.

9:27 am: Top Sensex losers

Bajaj twins, ICICI Bank, SBI top Sensex losers, falling up to 4.02 percent in early trade.

9:24 am: LIC stocks falls 3% as as anchor lock-in period ends

Shares of LIC fell 3% to Rs 688 on BSE as lock-in period for anchor investors ended today.

Sensex crashes 1,310 points to 52,993 and Nifty down 361 points to 15,840 in early trade.

9:06 am: Pre-opening comment

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said, "Benchmark indices are expected to open on a negative note as trends on SGX nifty indicates a gap down opening with 284 points loss. Shares in Asia slipped on Monday morning as investors look ahead to this week's major Chinese economic Data releases as well as closely watched interest rate decisions by the US Federal Reserve."

8:23 am: Expert take

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities

"On the weekly charts, the index has formed a long bearish candle indicating further downtrend from the current levels. If the Nifty falls below 16,150, it could slip up to 16,000-15,850 levels. On the flip side, a fresh pullback rally is possible only after the 16,300 breakouts. Above which, the index could move up to 16,400-16,500."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 309 points to 15,875. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

The market came under selling pressure, tracking deep losses in IT, finance, banking and energy stocks amid widespread selling in the global markets. Sensex crashed 1,016 points to 54,303 and Nifty declined 276 points to 16,201 in the last trading session of the previous week.

Kotak Bank was the top Sensex loser, falling about 4 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, HDFC twins, Reliance Industries, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and TCS.

Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's, Titan and IndusInd Bank were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 0.78 per cent.