Share Market Updates: Sensex gains 60 points, Nifty holds 17,000; HCL Tech jumps 4%

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid positive global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 69 points higher at 57,385, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 13 points to 17,085.

HCL Tech was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 4 per cent, followed by Ultratech Cement, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Dr Reddy's.

IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries were among the top Sensex losers.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said,"On technical front, 16,800 and 17,250 may act as immediate support and resistance for Nifty50. In case of Bank Nifty, 34,800 and 35,700 are support and resistance respectively."

Benchmark indices closed higher for the third consecutive session on Thursday, amid positive global cues. Sensex ended 384 points higher at 57,512 and Nifty advanced 117 points to 17,072.

PowerGrid, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and NTPC were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.40 per cent. On the other hand, Airtel, Sun Pharma and Maruti were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 093%.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 271.59 crore on December 23, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,196.48 crore, as per provisional data on NSE.