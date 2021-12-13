Share Market Updates: Sensex gains over 350 points, Nifty above 17,600; Power Grid, Axis Bank top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid mixed global cues. At 09:16 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 354.6 points or 0.60 per cent higher at 59,141.34, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 107 points or 0.61 per cent to 17,618.30.

Power Grid was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and Dr Reddy's.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance and Nestle India were the only losers.

Benchmark indices ended marginally lower on Friday, led by losses in HDFC twins, Infosys and Kotak Bank amid negative global cues.

Sensex ended 20.46 points lower at 58,786.67 and Nifty slipped 5.55 points to 17,511.30. Titan was the top Sensex loser, shedding 1.39 per cent, followed by HDFC, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and Tech Mahindra.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,092.40 crore on December 10, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 386.63 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.