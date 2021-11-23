Share Market Updates: Sensex nears 58,500, Nifty above 17,400; Paytm zooms 10%

Benchmark indices were trading flat in the afternoon trade today with buying seen in the metal stocks. At 12:22 hours, Sensex was down 18 points to 58,447.80 and Nifty was at 17,458.65, down 42 points.

IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints were among the top losers.

Power Grid was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 3 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv and NTPC.

Out of 30 shares, 13 were trading in the red.

Shares of fintech giant Paytm (listed as One 97 Communications) were back in the green today and rose 10 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,490.95 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 96,333 crore.

Shares of Latent View Analytics listed at a premium of 169% to the issue price today, marking a strong listing on Dalal Street.

The data analytics services firm made its market debut at Rs 530 per share (up 169 per cent) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) against the IPO issue price of Rs 197. Price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 190 to Rs 197 per share.

On NSE, the shares debuted at Rs 512.20 per share, up 160 per cent. Market cap of the firm rose to more than Rs 10,000 crore. The share hit a fresh high of Rs 548.75 in early trade on NSE.

Benchmark indices opened lower amid weak global cues today. At 9:16 hours, Sensex declined 444 points to 58,021.49 and Nifty slipped 122 points to 17,294.05.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,438.76 crore on November 22, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,051.18 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.