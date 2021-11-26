Share Market Updates: Sensex tanks over 700 points, Nifty below 17,400; HDFC slips 2%

Benchmark indices opened lower amid weak global cues on Friday. At 9:16 hours, Sensex declined over 700 points to 58,072.66 and Nifty slipped 223.9 points to 17,312.40.

HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, Dr Reddy's was the only gainer on BSE.

Indian market closed higher on Thursday, backed by gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets. Sensex ended 454.10 points higher at 58,795 and Nifty rose 121 points to 17,536.

Reliance Industries was the top Sensex gainer, soaring over 6 per cent, followed by ITC, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Bharti Airtel and PowerGrid.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,300.65 crore on November 25, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,367.80 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.