Shipping Corp shares zoom 14% on Q3 earnings, dividend; check details

Shipping Corporation of India shares zoomed over 14% in early deals on Monday after the firm reported a strong set of Q3 earnings. The stock touched a fresh high of Rs 253, rising 14.11% against the previous close of Rs 221.70 on BSE. The share opened higher at Rs 249.40 today.

SCI share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. In one year, the share has risen 30% and gained 9% since the beginning of this year. Market cap rose to Rs 11,665 crore on BSE.

The firm reported a 436% rise in Q3 net profit to Rs 404.97 crore in Q3FY26 compared with Rs 75.52 crore in Q3FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 22.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,611.67 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 426.93 crore in Q3 FY26, rising 409.89%, compared to Rs 83.73 crore logged in Q3 FY25.

The company’s board cleared a second interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity share (35%) for FY26 and fixed 17 February 2026 as the record date. The dividend will be paid within 30 days of declaration.

Shipping Corporation of India is engaged in the business of transporting goods and passengers.