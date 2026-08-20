Shiprocket shares: Goldman Sachs enters counter, stock up 62% from IPO price 

Shares of Shiprocket Ltd, a logistics aggregation platform, zoomed 62% from their issue price of Rs 97 in two days. Shiprocket stock, which listed with a gain of 35% on Wednesday, saw huge buying on the opening day. Goldman Sachs bought up to 0.55 percent stake in Shiprocket, the eCommerce enablement platform. Goldman Sachs Funds Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio purchased 40.24 lakh shares, a 0.55 percent of paid-up equity, in Shiprocket for Rs 52.7 crore at a price of Rs 131 per share.
Shiprocket shares attracted robust demand from investors on the listing day, rising 47.53 percent to Rs 143.1 against the issue price of Rs 97.