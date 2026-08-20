Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Shiprocket shares: Goldman Sachs enters counter, stock up 62% from IPO price 

Shiprocket shares: Goldman Sachs enters counter, stock up 62% from IPO price 

Shiprocket stock, which listed with a gain of 35% on Wednesday, saw huge buying on the opening day

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 10:22 AM IST
Shiprocket shares: Goldman Sachs enters counter, stock up 62% from IPO price In the current session, the logistics stock gained 9.27% to a high of Rs 156.81. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 11,153 crore.

Shares of Shiprocket Ltd, a logistics aggregation platform, zoomed 62% from their issue price of Rs 97 in two days. Shiprocket stock, which listed with a gain of 35% on Wednesday, saw huge buying on the opening day. Goldman Sachs bought up to 0.55 percent stake in Shiprocket, the eCommerce enablement platform. Goldman Sachs Funds Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio purchased 40.24 lakh shares, a 0.55 percent of paid-up equity, in Shiprocket for Rs 52.7 crore at a price of Rs 131 per share.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Shiprocket shares attracted robust demand from investors on the listing day, rising 47.53 percent to Rs 143.1 against the issue price of Rs 97.

In the current session, the logistics stock gained 9.27% to a high of Rs 156.81. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 11,153 crore.

Turnover of Shiprocket stock rose to Rs 104.67 crore with 68.36 lakh shares changing hands on BSE.

The IPO of Shiprocket was open from August 12 to August 14. Shares were offered in a price band of Rs 92-97 per share with a lot size of 154 shares. The company planned to raise a total of Rs 1,617 crore via IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 885 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up 7.54 equity shares worth Rs 732 crore.

Advertisement

Incorporated in 2011, Gurugram-based Shiprocket is an Indian e-commerce enablement company. It provides technology-driven solutions that help MSMEs, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, and large retailers manage and grow their online and offline businesses. Shiprocket was India's largest new-age end-to-end e-commerce enablement platform by revenue in FY25.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 20, 2026 10:22 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more