Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Shiprocket shares make a strong Dalal Street debut; stock lists at 35%, sees post listing gains

Shiprocket shares make a strong Dalal Street debut; stock lists at 35%, sees post listing gains

Shiprocket sold its shares in the price band of Rs 92-97 apiece, applied for a minimum of 154 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 1,617 crore between August 12-14.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 10:22 AM IST
Shiprocket shares make a strong Dalal Street debut; stock lists at 35%, sees post listing gainsGurugram-based Shiprocket is an Indian e-commerce enablement company. It provides technology-driven solutions.

Shares of Shiprocket made a strong Dalal Street debut on Wednesday as the new-age logistics and delivery solutions provider was listed at Rs 131 on NSE, a premium of 35.01 per cent over its issue price of Rs 97. However, the stock settled with a premium of 33.51 per cent over the issue price at Rs 129.50 on BSE Ltd.

Advertisement

Related Articles

As of the listing price, retail investors who got a single lot of 154 equity shares made a profit of more than Rs 5,200 on their investment of  Rs 14,938. Similarly, HNI investors, who got 14 lots consisting of 2,156 equity shares, made a profit of Rs 73,300 on their investment of 2.07 lakh.

The IPO of Shiprocket was open for bidding between August 12 and August 14. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 92-97 per share with a lot size of 154 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 1,617 crore via IPO, which included a fres share sale of Rs 885 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up 7.54 equity shares worth Rs 732 crore.

Advertisement

The issue was overall subscribed a solid 99.38 times with more than 47.91 lakh applications, fetching bids for over Rs 91,000 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a whopping 122.80 times. The quotas for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail bidders were subscribed at 88.99 times and 46.42 times, respectively. Employee portion was booked 55.51 times only.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Shiprocket has seen a sharp recovery despite muted bidding as the sentiments in the broader markets improve. Last heard, it was commanding a premium of Rs 32-34 per share, suggesting a listing pop of 33-35 per cent for the investors. Its GMP stood around Rs 37 apiece, on the last day of bidding.

Incorporated in 2011, Gurugram-based Shiprocket is an Indian e-commerce enablement company. It provides technology-driven solutions that help MSMEs, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, and large retailers manage and grow their online and offline businesses. Shiprocket was India's largest new-age end-to-end e-commerce enablement platform by revenue in FY25.

Advertisement

Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital, JM Financial Ltd and BofA Securities India were the book running lead managers of Shiprocket IPO and Kfin Technologies was the registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 10:22 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more