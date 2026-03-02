Shree Ram Twistex turns in to a wealth destroyer on debut; stock lists at 35% discount

Shares of Shree Ram Twistex made a weak stock market debut on Monday as the cotton yarn manufacturer was listed at Rs 68 on NSE, a discount of 34.62 per cent over its issue price of Rs 104 . Similarly, the stock kicked-off its maiden trading session with a discount of 32.69 per cent over its given issue price at Rs 70 on BSE.

As of the listing price, retail investors of Shree Ram Twistex issue made a loss of Rs 5,184 on each lot of 144 equity shares allotted to them, valued at Rs 14,976. Similarly, HNI investors, who received 14 lots, consisting of 2,016 equity shares, made a loss of Rs 72,576 on their investment of Rs 2,09,664.

Listing of Shree Ram Twisted has been worse than expectations. Ahead of its listing, Shree Ram Twistex was hinting at a weak debut, considering its grey market premium (GMP). Last heard, it was commanding a discount of Rs 28 per share, suggesting a listing at a 27 per cent discount for the investors.

The IPO of Shree Ram Twistex was open for bidding between February 23 and February 25. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 95-104 per share with a lot size of 144 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 110 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 1,06,00,000 equity shares.

The issue was subscribed 43.66 times, attracting bids worth over Rs 4,800 crore via over 5.63 lakh applications. The quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed a whopping 220.30 times, while the allocation for retail investors was subscribed 76.63 times. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked only 3.94 times.

Rajkot-based Shree Ram Twistex manufactures cotton yarns, including compact ring spun and carded yarns, both combed and carded. The yarns are used in knitting and weaving for various products, such as denim, terry towels, shirting, sheeting, sweaters, socks, bottom wear, home textiles, and industrial fabrics. It also offers value-added yarns.

Brokerage firms had a mixed view on this IPO with some suggesting to subscribe to it, while others recommending to skip this issue. Interactive Financial Services is the sole book running lead manager of Shree Ram Twistex IPO and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue.