Shree Renuka Sugars, Balrampur Chini, Dhampur Sugar: Why sugar stocks rose up to 14% today     

Sugar stocks in news today: Stocks of Avadh Sugar and Energy, Shree Renuka Sugars, Dhampur Sugar, Balrampur Chini Mills, EID Parry, Ugar Sugar, Magadh Sugar and Energy rose in early deals today.

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 2, 2025 9:50 AM IST
Shree Renuka Sugars, Balrampur Chini, Dhampur Sugar: Why sugar stocks rose up to 14% today     India, the world's second-biggest sugar producer, had restricted production in the current marketing year because of a drop in sugarcane supplies.

Shares of sugar firms rose up to 14% in early deals today after the govt removed curbs on ethanol production from sugarcane/sugar syrup. Stocks of Avadh Sugar and Energy (4.89 percent), Shree Renuka Sugars (14%), Dhampur Sugar (11.50 percent), Balrampur Chini Mills (7 percent), EID Parry (3.67 percent), Ugar Sugar (12%) and Magadh Sugar and Energy (12 percent ) rose on BSE today.

Avadh Sugar and Energy stock climbed 4.89 percent to Rs 773 on NSE today. Market cap of Avadh Sugar climbed to Rs 1521 crore. 

Magadh Sugar and Energy stock climbed 12 percent to Rs 598.80 on BSE. Market cap of Magadh Sugar and Energy climbed to Rs 815.55 crore. 

Shares of Shree Renuka Sugars rose 14% to Rs 32.80 on BSE. Market cap of Shree Renuka Sugars reached Rs 6,892 crore. 

Dhampur Sugar stock gained 11.50% to Rs 142.20 against the previous close of Rs 126 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 901 crore. 

Balrampur Chini Mills shares gained 7% to Rs 584.80 on BSE. Market cap of Balrampur Chini rose to Rs 11,680 crore.

Ugar Sugar stock gained 12% to Rs 48.69 in early deals. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 536 crore.  EID Parry stock inched 3.67 percent to Rs  1171.45 on BSE. 

The govt has allowed production of ethanol from sugarcane juice, syrup and all types of molasses without any restrictions on volumes in 2025/2026, it said in a notification on Monday. India, the world's second-biggest sugar producer, had restricted production in the current marketing year because of a drop in sugarcane supplies.

In the new ethanol supply year starting from November 1, sugar mills and distilleries will be allowed to produce ethanol without any quantitative restriction, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 2, 2025 9:35 AM IST
