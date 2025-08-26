Shreeji Shipping vs Patel Retail vs Gem Aromatics: How 3 listings fared at D-st today

Besides Vikram Solar, three other companies, namely Shreeji Shipping Global, Gem Aromatic and Patel Retail also made their stock market debuts. These issues were able to hold their grounds in the grey market ahead of their listing. All these three IPOs were open for bidding August 19 and August 21, cumulatively raising nearly Rs 1,104.72 crore from the investors.

Shreeji Shipping was listed at Rs 271.85 on BSE, indicating a premium of 7.88 per cent over its issue price of 252. Similarly, The stock debuted with premium of 7.14 per cent on BSE at Rs 270. Retail investors made a profit of Rs 1,151.30 on their allotment of a single lot of 58 shares, while HNI investors made a profit of Rs 16,118.2 on the allotment of 14 lots consisting of 812 shares.

Ahead of its listing, shares of Shreeji Shipping Global were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 34-35 per share, which stood around Rs 30 earlier. It sold its shares for Rs 252 apiece to raise a total of Rs 410.71 crore and the issue was overall subscribed nearly 58.10 times.

Patel Retail kicked off its trading at Rs 305 on BSE, indicating a premium of 19.61 per cent over its issue price of 255. Similarly, The stock began its maiden trading session with premium of 17.65 per cent on BSE at Rs 300. Retail investors made a profit of Rs 2,900 on their allotment of a single lot of 58 shares, while HNI investors made a profit of Rs 47,096 on the allotment of 14 lots consisting of 812 shares.

Patel Retail, the smallest among the four issues, saw a surge in its GMP before debut to 53-55 per share from Rs 45-48 apiece earlier. It issued shares at a price of Rs 255. The retail chain raised a total of Rs 242.76 crore via IPO. The issue was subscribed more than 95.70 times.

Last, but not the least, Gem Aromatics was listed at Rs 333 on NSE, signaling a premium of 2.49 per cent over its issue price of Rs 325 apiece. The stock was listed on issue price on BSE. Retail investors made a profit of Rs 368 on their allotment of 46 equity shares, which made a single lot. Similarly, HNIs, who got 14 lots consisting of 644 equity shares, made a profit of Rs 5,152 on their allotment.

Gem Aromatics was seen to deliver 8-9 per cent listing gains on stock market as its GMP stands at Rs 28-30 apiece against the issue price of Rs 325 apiece. The company raise a total of Rs 451.25 crore via its IPO, which was overall subscribed 30.27 times during the three-day bidding window.